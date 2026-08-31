2x Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Named to Top 50 European NBA Players List

A list was recently written by HoopsHype’s Frank Urbina. The subject matter was a list of the top 50 European NBA players of all-time. Interestingly, he opted to write it from best to worst, rather than going the other way around.

And now that it’s been published, it’s worth discussing the man in the #21 spot in the list. A Cleveland Cavaliers legend through and thorough. The jersey hangs in the rafters. The starting center on the 2006-07 Finals team. 2X All-Star. 1997 first-round pick. Enough clues for you?

Yep, that’s right. It’s Zydrunas Ilgauskas!

A True Cavs Legend

There isn’t much that Zydrunas Ilgauskas didn’t accomplish during his long Cavs tenure. Injuries definitely kept him from ascending a bit higher, but the player who suited up every night was an elite rim protector, with one of the smoothest mid-range J’s in the entire association. There is a reason that his jersey hangs up in the rafters.

It’s great to see him get his due in this ranking, as it’s just another nostalgic reminder to Cleveland fans about one of the biggest fan favorites they ever had. The 21st spot is absolutely a high honor, as it tosses the Lithuanian into extremely elite company.

Right before Ilgauskas on the list at #20 is Goran Dragic. Just after, at #22, is Ricky Rubio. Another player who was derailed by injuries over his final few seasons, who remains a serious what-if. If the Spaniard was on the floor all season in 2021-22, that is absolutely a playoff team for the Cavs. Anyway, back to the 7’3 man in the middle.

Many would argue his case to be on the Cavs Mount Rushmore. His continuity, playing with the team for more than a decade, and coming back strong after all the times he had to miss extended time, he never gave in. The fact that he had a full NBA career is nothing short of true greatness.

Up In the Record Books

Zydrunas Ilgauskas, in another era, would be one of the best stretch fives. He would be comparable to Kristaps Porzingis in the modern game. There is no question that he would have worked more on foot speed and been able to adapt. More three-point shot attempts would surely have led to higher per-game averages, and perhaps even more playmaking opportunities.

As it stands, Ilgauskas played the second most minutes in team history. The second-most games. Second in rebounds. Only LeBron James is ahead of him in those areas. His 1,269 blocks outrank every career Cavalier. He’s one of only four to score 10K points as a member of the club.

And shoutout to Hoopswire’s Sam Amico. He aggregates NBA news very well, and brought this story into the news feed today.