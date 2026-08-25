The One Matchup to Watch When the Cavs Open the Season Against Philadelphia

The Sixers will begin their season on the road against the Knicks. The team debuts of LeBron James and Dean Wade will happen on the road, with their first home game coming two days later. In what promises to be a mad house, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be the visiting team.

That contest will mark the defending Eastern Conference runner-ups first campaign of 2026-27. And it promises to be a game that will get everybody to their TV sets.

Each squad changed things up at the forward position, which sets the stage for the marquee matchup to watch for. Let’s break it down.

Peyton Watson vs. LeBron James

Every single eyeball will be on LeBron James in the Cavs-Sixers contest on October 22. The Sixers did an amazing job by adding Jaylen Brown, Dean Wade, KCP, Anfernee Simons, and James in the offseason. Entering year 24, he is the reason the team will merit a lot of extra national TV attention though, and be considered title contenders for the first time in nearly a decade.

Cleveland made a big move of their own by acquiring Peyton Watson from the Nuggets in something of a blockbuster just last week. He will take their defense to another level, while adding an elite floor-spacers who hit 40% of his threes last season. Few wings in the league have the real length and shooting that the former Denver forward possesses.

There is little debate that these two will be guarding each other. Both standing tall at 6’8 with incredible gifts, it will be interesting to see James trying to work against Watson. And on the other end, perhaps a dunk attempt from Cleveland’s new addition over the franchise’s former hero.

It is likely that the Cavs put Evan Mobley on Jaylen Brown so that Watson can chase the veteran around. And in doing so, can showcase the versatility he possesses while making everything tough for the one-time Celtics superstar.

Get Your Popcorn Ready

Not only will it be odd to see LeBron playing for Philly, but Cavs fans also have to see Dean Wade play against them. The longest-tenured player before leaving this offseason, his defense was always able to be relied upon. He’ll find his new digs as the first forward off the bench on a new title contender.

Peyton Watson’s fit in Cleveland expects to be hand-in-glove. James projects to probably play a few less minutes on a star-studded Sixers team, but things will likely still run around him. Some point-forward action from the 41-year-old should lead to some unique sets being run.

Folks, get that popcorn ready. The opening night matchup draws near. Less than two months to go now. Watson. James. Primetime. Let’s go.