3 Cavaliers Adjustments That Will Decide Game 5

The Cleveland Cavaliers won Games 3 and 4 to improve their home record in the 2026 NBA Playoffs to an undefeated 6-0.

Now, they’ll be tasked with doing something that they haven’t done this postseason – win a game on the road.

Here’s what Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson needs to make happen in order to secure a victory in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Scheme up three-point looks

Donovan Mitchell found something during the second half of Game 4, when he poured in 39 points in the second half to fend off the Pistons and even this series. Even with that masterful performance, Mitchell was just 4-of-12 from deep.

As a team, the Cavaliers had struggled to shoot the deep ball in Detroit. In Game 1, the Pistons outshot the Cavs from three-point territory by a narrow two percent margin. But in Game 2, the Pistons were 50% from deep while the Cavs made just 21.9% of their threes.

Cleveland’s shooting woes can’t show up again in Game 5. They’re a far superior three-point shooting team than the Pistons, who don’t employ many shooters. If the Cavaliers can take some good looks from distance early in this game, it’ll help them get out to a hot start.

Start the game fast

Speaking of hot starts, the Cavaliers can’t let the Pistons get the home crowd behind them. In the first two games of this series, the Cavaliers found themselves fighting back from down double digits in the third quarter, leaving them exhausted in the fourth. Against a physical team like the Pistons, the Cavs can’t afford to overexert themselves for a massive comeback.

So the solution is to start the game fast.

Obviously, this hinges on Cleveland knocking down a few shots earlier. But the Cavs have superior shooting, and should be able to limit the Pistons defensively if they come out engaged and aggressive in the first quarter.

Stars stay hot

Mitchell and James Harden need to replicate their performances that took place inside of Rocket Arena over the last two games. Harden came up huge in the clutch during the fourth quarter of Game 3, and Mitchell's 39-point half sealed the deal in Game 4.

As the old cliche goes, in the NBA postseason, roleplayers always play better at home. That means that the Cavs can’t be hoping they get huge contributions from players like Max Strus, Jaylon Tyson or Keon Ellis. Of course, that would help. But the Cavaliers are going to need Mitchell and Harden to take care of the basketball and take good shots in order to lead the surge in Game 5.