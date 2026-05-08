Winners and Losers From Cavaliers Game 2 Loss vs. Pistons

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals seemed like deja vu for Cavs fans as Detroit took another early lead on Cleveland, leading 25-18 after the first quarter. The Pistons extended on that lead, bringing it to 11 by the time the first half ended.

Just like Game 1, though, Cleveland fought back in the third quarter, outscoring the Pistons by seven. Cleveland finally took a lead early in the fourth quarter, 81-79, after an Evan Mobley slam.

Detroit again pulled away late, winning 107-97. Here are the winners and losers.

Winner: Jarrett Allen

After a rough showing in Game 1 due to foul trouble, Allen bounced back in a big way in Game 2.

He shot 7-9 from the floor, knocked down eight of ten free throws for a total of 22 points. Allen had to pick up the slack from Evan Mobley, as he did not have his best game tonight.

Loser: James Harden

Game 1 had highs and lows for Harden, as his turnovers loomed large, but he also impacted the fourth quarter drastically for the Cavs. Game 2 represented the lowest of the lows for the former MVP.

Harden played 37 minutes tonight, and in those minutes, he had the worst plus-minus on the team at -15. Harden shot 3-13 from the floor, 0-4 from three, and had four turnovers. His offense could seemingly never get going, and in this semifinal series, Harden has 11 total turnovers to nine made field goals.

Winner: Donovan Mitchell

While Mitchell was not the most efficient shooting the ball (11-24), he was still able to get his own offense most of the night. He ended with 31 points, his highest scoring output since Game 1 of the Toronto series.

Mitchell got good looks most of the night, finding his spots and competing furiously.

Loser: Cleveland’s Three-Point Defense

Only one player on the Pistons shot less than 40% from three in this game, and it was Ron Holland II, who was 0-2. The rest of the team shot 40% or better from beyond the arc.

Duncan Robinson specifically killed the Cavs once again, as he was 5-9 from three after his five threes in Game 1 also. Tobias Harris and Cade Cunningham also knocked down a couple of triples, and now Detroit is shooting 44% from three in this series.

As the series now shifts to Cleveland, the Cavs will have to find some way to limit Detroit’s shooting and hopefully make some shots of their own to even the series up.