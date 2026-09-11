3 Cavaliers Who Could Make the Biggest Leap This Season

Despite an off-season filled with change, the Cleveland Cavaliers will likely be banking on internal development and growth to bridge the gap between where they stand and where they ultimately would like to be.

Honestly, this has been the case over the last few seasons but maybe for the first time during the Donovan Mitchell era, Cleveland is equipped with a wealth of youthful talents just waiting for the opportunity to prove that they not only belong in the NBA, but that they can contribute to rotation that hopes to contend for a title in 2026-27.

With that being the case, it’s high-time we discuss three players who could make the biggest leap this season within Head Coach Kenny Atkinson’s rotation.

No. 1: Tyrese Proctor

If there is one player on this roster is being constantly overlooked in terms of rotational opportunities, it’s Tyrese Proctor. The Aussie didn’t suit up during Summer League action but he’s kept busy, playing for the Australian national team during the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers. Proctor stood out with a 22 Point performance in which he converted on 7/14 (50.0%), including 6/11 (54.5%) from 3PT range.

During his rookie season, he posted averages of 5.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists, and completed roughly 41.3% of his shots, including 35.1% from distance. He only appeared in 50 games but he did showcase enough to warrant the belief that he could morph into a rotational caliber guard. The question is, how will he be utilized?

Last year, Proctor functioned primarily as an off-ball guard, which wasn’t all that surprising considering the talent he's competing for minutes with. As a result, he managed just a 20.8% usage rate, which placed him within the 47th percentile among combo guards. Proctor was often camped out behind the three-point line, be it from the corners or above the break.

If given the proper allotment of time, I think he could quietly develop into a viable two-way guard.

No. 2: Nae'Qwan Tomlin

There is perhaps no bigger wildcard on this roster for this upcoming season than that of Nae'Qwan Tomlin. The athletic forward has all the physical tools that you could ask for out of a player his size but there is one particular skill that will define his entire career. The perimeter shot.

For as explosive a leaper he is, perimeter spacing evades him. He converted on a lowly 23.5% of his attempts from deep in 2025-26. That remains the biggest flaw in his game at the moment and if he can't become at least a semi-viable spacer, he will forever be fighting for an end of bench role.

But if he does, the Cavaliers will have a cheap, relatively young, forward on their hands that is capable of impacting the game out in transition, on the offensive glass (98th percentile | 8.6%), and as a shot blocker (90th percentile | 1.6%).

Tomlin's leap will likely be all about finding his footing as a perimeter shotmaker. It's now or never, at least with Cleveland, for the Harlem native.

No. 3: Craig Porter Jr.

As much as I wanted to slot someone like Peyton Watson or Evan Mobley into the final spot, I just couldn't bring myself to do it. Why? I think that there are others on this roster who stand to have a better leap. Craig Porter Jr is one of those players. The versatile point guard is entering a pivotal 4th year.

Porter Jr is coming off a season in which he averaged 4.5 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, and 3.2 Assists, while completing 45.0% of his shots, including 35.5% from 3PT range. A statline that while uninspiring, does point towards utility. The problem, not unlike Nae'Qwan Tomlin is the perimeter shot. Unlike Tomlin, Porter has shown to be a solid shot. His issue is moreso rooted in volume.

Among guards with at least 1000 minutes played, he Wichita State product had the 2nd fewest 3PA with a grand total of 93. The only guard with fewer was Ausar Thompson (24). To me, it's quite simple, if he can up the volume, he stands a good chance to finally experience the elusive breakout he's been searching for.