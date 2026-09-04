3 Tactical Changes Cleveland Cavaliers Should Make Next Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending a lot of money on their big three of Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Donovan Mitchell, if they want to win sooner than later, these changes could be made with the new lineup to improve their chances overall.

Staggering the Core Four Lineup

When they are all on the floor the spacing is off. Defensively James Harden and Donovan Mitchell get destroyed by every big name player on the court. With the addition of Peyton Watson this offseason it changes things slightly, but still needs a few tweaks.

Watson can become that “point of attack” defender in the starting lineup with his ability to guard every position on the court besides a center. Making sure that Watson is on the court when it is just Harden or Mitchell playing without the other will make things easier defensively on that backcourt.

The issue then becomes when they are both on the court they are big liabilities on defense, Harden more than Mitchell, if Mitchell picks up defensively then this issue can be resolved.

Utilizing Evan Mobley in Five Out Scenarios

We saw last season that when running a five out offense with Jarrett Allen at the top of the key it completely shuts down any offense at the basket because a defender will leave Allen there as he is not a perimeter threat.

Replacing Allen in that role with Mobley changes things with his improving shooting ability. It allows Mobley to be the playmaker and keeps a defender on him out on the perimeter which makes driving to the basket easier for a player like Peyton Watson or Donovan Mitchell who thrive at the basket.

Playing Faster Pace Basketball Off the Bench

Kenny Atkinson plays slow when he brings in that bench unit. Sam Merrill is likely now going to be the leading guard off the bench with Dennis Schroder being traded.

One big change to make to Sam Merrill, is to make him a movement weapon at all times. Constantly moving him around the perimeter as a ball handler or off the ball. There were instances of this last season, but it felt like he was much more of a catch and shoot guard.

Tyrese Proctor and Craig Porter Jr. will likely be competing for that leading playmaker off the bench in Dennis Schroder’s place. Proctor is coming into this season as a favorite for an increased role on the team while Porter Jr. 's minutes last season dropped as the season went along.

Proctor and rookie Meleek Thomas getting some major minutes will help this team as both are capable at making their own shots while creating for others, which can keep that fast paced offense off the bench as well.

This summer, Proctor’s performance with Australia has gotten him major attention and great development going into this season.

The addition of Peyton Watson brings many new opportunities to the team offensively to play much faster basketball to help their struggling defense.