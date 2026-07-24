It has happened.

After years, months, weeks and days of speculation, LeBron James has announced where he will sign.

On Friday, July 24, news broke that James, a 22-time All-Star, four-time NBA champion and four-time MVP, will sign a deal to end his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. Just a few weeks ago, he informed the public that he would not return to the Los Angeles Lakers after spending the last eight seasons with the organization.

Capping off his illustrious career in The Land made sense, especially with his ties to the local area, but James has decided against such a return.

He was drafted by the Cavaliers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, staying in Cleveland from 2003 through 2010. During that span, the team made a few deep runs in the playoffs, but was never able to get over the hill and find a title.

Eventually, following the 2009-2010 season, he would take his talents to the Miami Heat for four seasons, winning two titles along the way. While there, he also took home two MVP trophies.

Ahead of the 2014-15 campaign, he would return to Cleveland and help construct a roster capable of taking down the surging Golden State Warriors. He wouldn't be able to carry the team past them in his first season back in The Land; however, in the 2015-16 season, he completed his task of bringing Cleveland a title.

One of James' major pieces of that squad, Kyrie Irving, would request out from the organization roughly a year later, breaking up the championship-contending team.

Jun 10, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) defends against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the first quarter in game four of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From there, after struggles in building a new group, James would leave and go to Los Angeles.

Winning another title in Los Angeles, James showed that he could construct a squad capable of winning championships no matter where he went.

Ending up in Philadelphia, James won't have to completely build something from the ground up, but he is expected to play a hand in filling in the gaps off the bench. Just a few weeks ago, the 76ers traded for standout guard Jaylen Brown, pairing James with him now.

In the coming days, the Cavaliers, who are likely thrown for a major loop, are expected to work out a new deal with veteran guard James Harden. He was reportedly waiting to sign with the organization until James made his decision, wanting to ensure the front office had flexibility in making a potential James signing happen.

It seems his wait was for nothing.

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James is still playing basketball at an incredibly high level, having posted 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists a night on 51.5% from the field and 31.7% from behind the arc across 60 games last season. Adding him to an already talented Cavaliers roster, one that currently sports the likes of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, would have pushed the team deeper into contention. However, James must think Philly presents a better opportunity.

In the playoffs just weeks ago, James still averaged nearly 40 minutes and over 20 points a game, flashing a pairing of longevity and production that not many have been able to replicate in the sport's history.

And now, he will be on the quest for a championship with another new organization.