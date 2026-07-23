Cavs Financial Situation Could Complicate Pursuit of Anthony Davis

The Cavaliers have been a hot topic this offseason, and the discussion involves a big name as LeBron James will play elsewhere this year, and a return to Cleveland is plausible.

There are other teams involved, but the Cavs remain in the running.

Cleveland has its share of talent, as players like Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley have helped the team succeed. Then, the Cavs added a veteran All-Star in James Harden, and that move proved that the organization will do what it takes to win.

While James is taking his time with his decision, recent reports have stated there may be a reason. The four-time champion is evaluating things, and he could push for a trade for either Anthony Davis or Kyrie Irving.

The Return and The Reunion

If James signs with Cleveland and one of these stars join him, he would reunite with at least one of the teammates who helped him win a championship. Davis helped the Los Angeles Lakers win in 2020, and that was the last time James won one.

The All-Star duo had some solid years in Los Angeles, and a reunion could lead to another title. However, getting them back together will not be easy.

Davis will make $58 million during the 2026-27 season, and on Aug. 6, he can sign an extension. Cleveland, a team trying to avoid the second apron, would have to move with caution.

Acquiring Davis means parting ways with Mobley, or trading Jarrett Allen along with other salary. Mobley will make $50 million and Allen will make $28 million, and in order to match Davis' salary, players like Dennis Schröder and Max Strus come into play. If that happens, Cleveland would have to continue to fill its roster, as it would need 14 standard contracts to be roster compliant.

Davis has several accomplishments under his belt, and if healthy, he can help a team win. When it comes to Mobley, the 25-year-old big is making a name for himself. He continues to grow, and as past reports have shown, the Cavs may not be interested in moving him.

The talks around James have included a bit of everything, and while a reunion with Davis is possible, it may be unrealistic. The 10-time All-Star could remain with the Washington Wizards, and James will join a contending team.

All in all, James' decision impacts the league, and regardless of who he plays with, he will have exceptional talent around him.