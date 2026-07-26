3 Main Things Cavaliers Fans Should Know About Mario Hezonja

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a free-agent signing. Veteran forward Mario Hezonja is headed to Cleveland following the recent letdown of LeBron James choosing the Philadelphia 76ers. He joins on a one-year deal with a chance to prove he belongs in the NBA once again.

The timing is unfortunate for Hezonja, but making comparisons between him and James is simply unfair. There is no comparison to be made in the first place.

He remains an intriguing signing based on several important factors all Cavs fans should know.

1. Mario Hezonja is a former Top-5 pick

Hezonja was selected No. 5 overall by the Orlando Magic back in the 2015 NBA Draft. The Croatian star was taken after playing professionally as a teenager with FC Barcelona in Spain. He built a name for himself in Europe and turned himself in a top NBA prospect.

He was mostly a reserve player with the Magic, but that former top-pick label is what has NBA teams like the Cavaliers still intrugied in acquiring his services at the age of 31.

2. He is a former champion

Hezonja has reached the basketball mountaintop, just in Europe instead of the United States. He and his Real Madrid team won in a thriller over Greek side Olympiacos in the 2023 EuroLeague Championship Game.

Hezonja -- the No. 5 pick in the 2015 draft -- receives an opportunity to revitalize his NBA career entering his 6th season in the league after last playing in 2019-20, and is set to play a key wing role for the Eastern conference finalists. Hezonja received strong interest to… https://t.co/XRfrmR5h7d — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 26, 2026

He is also a four-time champion in Spain's top league and he was league MVP this past season. Let's also not forget about his league championship during his brief time playing in Greece.

That helps explain why he felt he was at a level to make his NBA return.

3. Hezonja still unproven at the NBA level

Hezonja did not live up to his No. 5 overall pick status. At least, not yet.

He spent only three years with the Magic, making 41 starts in that span. Not exactly what the team was expecting with a No. 5 overall pick. He then spent one season with the New York Knicks and one with the Portland Trail Blazers before heading back to Europe.

He is now set to return after winning Spanish league MVP honors and averaging 17.5 points per game for Real Madrid. The 6-foot-9 forward gives the Cavs help at the wing, which has been a concern for years now.

The hope is his three-point shooting stays at its current level, as pointed out by Kevin O'Connor.

Mario Hezonja shot 38.4% on catch-and-shoot 3s in his 4 years with Real Madrid. It’s a big leap from early in his career. He made just 31.9% of total 3s in the NBA. If his improvement translates, he can be an additive piece for the Cavaliers. https://t.co/FHseRfY82H — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) July 26, 2026

Help at the wing would be huge for this roster after losing Dean Wade to the 76ers. Hezonja is a great start, but the team should not be done making moves just yet.