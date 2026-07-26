Mario Hezonja Joins Cleveland Cavaliers on One-Year Deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed Croatian international Mario Hezonja on a one-year deal worth $2.8 million.

Hezonja joins the Cavs from EuroLeague side Real Madrid, where he has played for the last four seasons. ESPN’s Shams Charania was the first to report the story.

EuroLeague star Mario Hezonja has agreed to a one-year, $2.8 million deal to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Michael Tellem of Excel Sports Management told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/CmZV8zZIuw — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 26, 2026

Hezonja, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, will have the opportunity to revive his NBA career as he returns for his sixth season after last playing in the 2019-20 season for the Portland Trail Blazers. He was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies before being waived. It was there that Hezonja decided to return to play in the EuroLeague.

The veteran wing is expected to fill a vital role for last season’s Eastern Conference finalists. The Croatian drew strong interest from multiple teams during his return to the league, including the Cavaliers and Warriors. He also had interest from several EuroLeague sides before landing this opportunity with the Cavs.

What the Cavaliers see in Hezonja since his last NBA season

Since leaving the NBA, perhaps the obvious thing is that Hezonja has learned from his time back in Europe is that he plays with more balance and maturity. At 31 years old, he has grown into one of the key components of Real Madrid, which is considered one of the giants of the EuroLeague, widely regarded as the top league in the world outside the NBA.

Hezonja has won a EuroLeague title with Madrid in 2023, as well as two domestic ACB championships. He was also the MVP of the Spanish league last season.

If the Cavs let go of Max Strus, then there's a strong chance Hezonja would be inserted into the starting five; however, the Cavaliers still have work to do to build a roster capable of going further than the Eastern Conference Finals, as they did last season.

What Hezonja can bring is size, scoring versatility, and a more polished all-around game than in his last stint in the league, where he spent five years. Standing at 6’9”, he stretches the floor, loves running in transition, and offers that two-way wing player that Cleveland so desperately needs.

Hezonja isn’t LeBron James, and it’s a Plan B type of move for Cleveland, but with time and if he works out his role within the team rapidly, Hezonja can be a key asset to the team, certainly not a superstar level, but a hard-working, gritty and smart basketball player.