3 Options For the Cavaliers to Replace GM Mike Gansey

As Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Mike Gansey begins a new chapter with the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland will begin searching for a new GM to work with President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman.

While Altman has been the man behind most of Cleveland’s big moves, including trades like the James Harden deal this year, Gansey has been a key part of the scouting and development operations.

Here are three candidates who could replace Gansey and take over some front office responsibilities.

1. Brandon Weems

Weems could be the most logical candidate for the job, allowing the Cavaliers to make an internal hire. Weems is currently serving as an assistant GM for the team.

He was hired as a director of scouting in 2017 and was promoted to senior director of scouting in 2021. He has been part of several solid draft picks including Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jaylon Tyson, while also missing on picks like Isaac Okoro and Emoni Bates.

Weems still overlooks Cleveland’s scouting in his current possession, and still regularly scouts on his own for the team. He’d be a very logical choice to take over for Gansey, being able to help Cleveland get the most out of limited draft picks and help develop some late round talent.

2. Dave Telep

Once an ESPN analyst, Telep has been a key member of the San Antonio Spurs front office for more than a decade.

He was originally hired as a scouting coordinator, but worked his way up the ranks in the scouting and development department. In 2022 he was promoted to VP of basketball operations, where he helped draft Victor Wembanyama and the rest of the Spurs young cast.

He most recently has served as an assistant GM this season while the Spurs are having a terrific playoff run ahead of schedule. He’ll be a highly coveted prospect for any front office this year, but Cleveland could offer some serious money to acquire him and his development skills.

3. Matt Lloyd

One of the most experienced candidates who could be looking for a new home this offseason, Lloyd has proven to be a front office guy who is willing to make big moves.

He began his career in the late 90s with the Chicago Bulls, worked with the Orlando Magic for a decade, and has been with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the past few seasons.

Lloyd has been a part of a Timberwolves organization that has been active. Some of their splashes include swapping Karl Anthony-Towns for Julius Randle and Donte Divincenzo with the Knicks, and acquiring both Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley from the Utah Jazz.

Lloyd has helped lead Minnesota to two conference finals, and a second round playoff trip this year. Having a voice telling Altman to pull the trigger on franchise-changing moves could be the difference in Cleveland’s success soon.