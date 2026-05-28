Cleveland Cavaliers Big Board: Top Draft Options at No. 29

With the Cleveland Cavaliers getting swept out of the Eastern Conference Finals, the offseason pivot has come fast. For a team that had higher aspirations, it is a bit of a gut punch, but you need to move on.

The Cavaliers own pick No. 29 in the NBA Draft, a pick that will be floated in many potential deals for Giannis Antetokounmpo or other players. If the Cavs hold onto the pick, there are many prospects this year that can make an impact immediately. Here's a big board for the top options at 29.

1. Alex Karaban, Forward, UConn

Karaban was a starter for back-to-back national champion teams for the Huskies during his four-year career. At 6’7, 225 lbs, he was a knock-down shooter who averaged 12.5 pts and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 46.8 / 37.4 / 84.4 in 151 games played.

Karaban should be able to establish a long NBA career based on his shooting alone, which comes in volumes, but doesn’t dip in efficiency. The best way to describe him is as a seasoned player who leads UCONN all-time in wins (126), games played (150), and three-pointers made (292). A high-IQ guy who could slide into the forward position, where Dean Wade is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

2. Joshua Jefferson, Forward, Iowa State

Staying on the theme of forward / small-ball big, Jefferson is another experienced player who brings great playmaking and connectivity to an offense. He can also score the ball in an array of moves, using his 6’8, 246 lb frame to get to the basket, and a three-point shot that has improved up to 35% in his senior season.

Defensively, Jefferson is nothing to scoff at either, as a junior in 2024-25, he ranked third in the Big 12 in steals at 2.1 per game, using his high motor and good hands. He draws comparisons to Scottie Barnes, from how he can facilitate the ball at his size, and has great defensive production.

3. Zuby Ejiofor, Forward/Center, St. John’s

Ejiofor is a college player who continued to improve each year he played. As a senior this past season, he won Big East Player of the Year, along with Big East Defensive Player of the Year, while averaging 16.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.2 blocks.

At his 6’9, 245 lb stature, Ejiofor can play a modern big role of defending most positions, while also anchoring the paint. He brings tons of physicality and motor, with a good feel to the game, also. On offense, he can finish on the inside with a developing jumpshot that has improved to more three pointers made in his senior year than in his first three years combined.