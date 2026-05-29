Koby Altman Sounds Like Evan Mobley’s Future With Cavaliers Could Be in Question

The Cleveland Cavaliers might be at the point of doing whatever it takes to contend for a NBA championship next season, even at the expense of some of their young stars.

After their disappointing loss in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Cavs need to consider anything and everything when it comes to trading away players to bring in more help for next season.

Obviously, Cleveland would love to retain as many of their stars as possible, especially the likes of Evan Mobley. New details from Koby Altman, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations, gives more insight into how the Cavs view Mobley’s future as of now.

Here’s what Koby Altman shared with the media regarding Evan Mobley.

Koby Altman praises Mobley for what he’s done in Cleveland

“Evan Mobley? Yeah, I mean he’s a part of our future.”

This is what Cavs fans were hoping to hear, especially with the recent talks about potential league altering trades involving Mobley.

“We’re not going to speculate on any players outside these walls. All I can tell you is since Evan’s been here, we’ve had the third best record in the league.

There is no arguing Altman’s points on Mobley, considering Cleveland has had a winning record and made either the play-in tournament or the playoffs in each of Mobley’s first five seasons.

Their winning percentage ranks amongst the league's best as well since the 2021-22 season, much thanks to Mobley’s dominance as their big man of the future alongside veteran Jarrett Allen.

Mobley would go on to win the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award during the 2024-25 season, becoming the franchise's first player to win the award as well as the fifth youngest in league history at just 23 years old.

Altman would go on to say, “all Evan has done is impact winning. He’s been remarkable for us in terms of our ascent. He knows he needs to get better.”

What this means for Evan Mobley going forward

Mobley has most certainly helped Cleveland finish each season near the top of the Eastern Conference and has continued to get better every year. However, fans and media have criticized his aggressiveness as a big man, urging him to be more physical with his size.

Standing at 6 foot 11 inches and weighing 215 pounds, Mobley ranks amongst the league's tallest centers while showcasing dynamic abilities as both a ball handler and a shooter. His averages this past season include 18.2 points, nine rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game were some of his best stats in his career.

Mobley sits among some of the NBA’s best centers in regard to his defense, as he is one of four players to have at least 300 blocks and 150 steals, next to Anthony Davis, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Rudy Gobert. He has continued to build on those impressive stats as he keeps working to get better.

If the Cavs want to bet on Mobley being a true franchise player for the foreseeable future, they’ll need those numbers to increase next season. They’ll also need Mobley to show that defensive presence again that earned him DPOY honors two seasons ago.

In Mobley’s case, his 5-year, $224 million extension two summers ago keeps him in Cleveland through the 2029-30 season. Unfortunately, the NBA is a business, and at the end of the day, teams will do whatever they can to build a championship contending roster.

Based on Altman’s high praise, it would seem like Mobley is safe as a Cavalier. Don’t rule out the possibility of a trade if a team comes calling with an offer Cleveland can’t refuse.