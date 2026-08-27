Cavs Rumored To Be Interested in Signing Their 2022 Second-Round Pick To Contract

There's been much conversation about how the Cavs should finalize their roster. Of course, things are still a little stagnant as they are yet to make their Cam Whitmore decision since acquiring him as part of their Peyton Watson addition. The money would not work to sign James Harden if they held on to the forward, so something is coming.

With a Saturday deadline, a move is likely looming as the team looks to make their other decisions around how this one lands. Once the dust settles, the next thing can happen.

And as stories yesterday began to speculate, a former Cleveland draft pick who is yet to play in the NBA could be coming over. Let’s discuss.

Hello, Khalifa Diop?

A 2022 2RP of the Cavs, Khalifa Diop was really only seen by Cavs fans during the Summer League a few seasons ago. Since then he’s been playing in Europe, trying to make his mark on professional basketball. And while his stats don’t exactly jump off the page, he’s still only 24 years of age.

One thing the team has lacked depth in has been size over the last few years, so the Senegalese center could absolutely help to fill a need. Like new Cavalier Mario Hezonja, he’s spent his time in the EuroLeague, where some of the best non-NBA hoopers in the world showcase their talents.

Still though, if you adjusted his numbers to Per-36 (only done in the NBA where they play 48 minutes), they would jump off the page a bit more. Diop has only been logging between 16-21 minutes a game for these past couple of campaigns. He’s not the only option for the team, but recent reports have indicated the team’s willingness to bring him over.

REPORT: The Cavs are likely to waive-and-stretch Cam Whitmore and sign a draft rights player on a rookie minimum deal, per @JakeLFischer



2022 second-round pick Khalifa Diop is a target for Cleveland pic.twitter.com/A0XiIa0XTQ — SleeperCavs (@SleeperCleCavs) August 26, 2026

Not The First of This Kind of Move Here

The Cavs have drafted other guys in recent years who went to Europe as a stash and came over later. Cedi Osman, acquired from Minnesota, spent an extra year abroad before signing in Cleveland. Sasha Kaun waited a long time, but eventually spent a campaign here as the team won the 2016 title.

Luke Travers most recently was a 2RP and spent more time in Australia before spending 1.5 seasons with the Cavs. Khalifa Diop here would just be the latest. And of course, the Cam Whitmore news still has to happen before any single transactions can be made. Thomas Bryant does remain as the only true center on the bench as is, so depth would be very welcome.

@cavs two-way signee Luke Travers was HOOPIN’ 😤🪣



Travers notched a career-high 27 PTS for the @ChargeCLE in a thrilling OT win over the Nets‼️ pic.twitter.com/5PyPWPcGvE — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 3, 2026

Ernest Udeh Jr. is on a two-way deal and may well be somebody who earns a role down the line. But as it stands for now, it’s just Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Thomas Bryant. They need bodies there!

We’ll see if they ultimately do bring Diop over, where he can showcase his talents on the floor for the team who believed in him enough to select him in 2022. Time will tell.