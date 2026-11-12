Who doesn’t love a good underdog story? Where the hero who has been struggling rises to the occasion with all the pressure in the world and everybody watching.

That’s what the Cleveland Cavaliers seemed to deliver on Wednesday night.

48 hours ago, they were wallowing after the starting unit got embarrassed by the backups of the Hornets. Now, they’re leaving New York fresh off a third victory of the season against a title contender, previously knocked off Philadelphia and Minnesota.

Though it was just one game, and the 12th of the year, this victory at MSG saved the season. I’ve got three reasons as to why.

1) Fear Not, James Harden Is Still Kicking

The reports of James Harden being completely washed were proven false this evening. He dropped 32 big points and showed up in all four quarters for the Cavs. Timely baskets in the fourth quarter when things got tight, and some free throws to help ice it. Just two turnovers on the night and his highest-scoring output in a Cleveland uniform.

Harden was locked in on both ends of the floor, aggressive on defense in the same way he was on the offensive end. He doesn’t have to be elite, really. Just being serviceable is enough, and the way he competed throughout was contagious to the rest of the team.

If Harden can show even 80% of this effort on a nightly basis (if 100% isn’t attainable), then he’ll continue in his role and be a difference-maker out there.

2) Multiple Contributors In The Clutch

It does not have to be hero ball with the game on the line, and tonight absolutely proved that. Though he had just 10 points overall, Evan Mobley hit a tough turnaround shot in the lane in the game’s big moments. Jarrett Allen only had 11, but had seven points in the final two minutes. He entered that sequence with four total FT attempts on the season and went 3-for-3 there.

JARRETT ALLEN OVER OG IN THE BRIGHT LIGHTS 😤 pic.twitter.com/fQLllM8hxq — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 12, 2026

Donovan Mitchell was delivering when called upon, as he finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. 8-15 from the floor, and also 5-5 at the charity stripe.

And though his shooting (2-12 FG) still leaves a lot to be desired, Peyton Watson blocked four shots tonight. He is an absolute menace on the defensive end. He played his second-most minutes of the year, while sealing the victory with his final rejection. That’s why he’s here, and once the shot starts going, watch out.

PEYTON WATSON WITH THE CLUTCH SWAT.



JARRETT ALLEN WITH THE GAME-SEALING AND-1.



CAVS SECURE THE W AT MSG! pic.twitter.com/qrtxgOjtsh — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2026

All members of the starting five who closed the game together did what they had to do to ensure the victory. Gang rebounding was critical. Mitchell’s effort on a loose ball helped set up James Harden’s clutch triple.

3) The Bench Will Be Just Fine

Injuries did shift the bench rotations again, but Cleveland got a very nice glimpse into what they do have. Meleek Thomas was not afraid of the bright lights at MSG. 14 points in 22 minutes off the bench and some timely rebounds.

Meleek Thomas. Difficult shot taker, difficult shot maker. pic.twitter.com/HMBHG9ppCA — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) November 12, 2026

Tyrese Proctor had arguably his most impactful game as a Cavalier. 15 points on 6-for-12 shooting, grabbed three rebounds and played some ferocious defense in the process. He really showed up when they needed him.

Jaylon Tyson had a return-to-form game, 1-for-5 from the floor in 23 minutes of action with few other stats. On the bright side, he was a +6. And for the first time in 2026-27, Mario Hezonja did not log a second-half minute. He was 0-1 in seven minutes in the first half and was a -9.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin and Sam Merrill remained out. Tyson was off. And yet, Proctor and Thomas were so solid that they had this group as an overall positive.

Whoever is playing with the reserve group, they’ll continue to be difference makers.

Onwards And Upwards

The Cavs return to action this weekend for another back-to-back. Miami on Friday and Dallas on Saturday. The vibes on the flight tonight should be high.

They should enjoy this one, and then turn their attention to the next.