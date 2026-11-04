A few games into the season, it’s easy to overreact to early performances, both individually and as a team. But the truth is, this Cavaliers squad is actively integrating some important pieces that could prove vital in realizing its 2026-27 potential.

After a disappointing end to last year’s playoff run, the Cavs enter this season in an Eastern Conference that looks much different than it has in recent years. How far Cleveland climbs in this new-look East will depend heavily on how well the team integrates its new faces. That integration will take patience.

The Expectations Aren’t Going Anywhere

The Cavaliers have earned high expectations, but high expectations don’t mean the finished product has to arrive in October. When GM Koby Altman pulled the trigger on the deal that landed Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland four years ago, the team’s expectations immediately skyrocketed.

After registering 64 wins in 2024-25, the most in franchise history, those expectations rightfully remained astronomical. The progress hasn’t always been linear, however. After cobbling together 52 wins last year, the Cavs were simply outclassed by the New York Knicks in a four-game Eastern Conference Finals sweep. That letdown led to some inevitable changes.

The Knicks' sweep of Cleveland was a reminder that regular-season success doesn’t necessarily translate into postseason success. The Cavs had the talent to compete with anyone, but they struggled to match New York’s physicality and consistency when the stakes were highest.

Nobody is suggesting that Cleveland should lower its expectations. But expecting a team with several new rotation pieces to look like a finished product after a handful of games is probably asking a little too much.

New Faces, New Roles

For as much continuity as Cleveland has had, Peyton Watson, Mario Hezonja and Meleek Thomas are meaningful new pieces being incorporated into the rotation on the fly. The hope is that the four-year, $88 million investment in Watson, the transformed world traveler Hezonja, who spent last season with FC Barcelona, and the undaunted rookie Thomas can inject new life into a team that seemed to have hit a wall in recent years.

These aren’t necessarily players being asked to fill identical roles. Watson brings athleticism, length and defensive versatility, while Hezonja offers another forward capable of scoring, rebounding and creating opportunities for others. Thomas, meanwhile, provides something Cleveland could desperately use: another young guard who isn’t afraid to make plays.

Regarding Thomas, Kenny Atkinson has already made it clear his early opportunity is no fluke, identifying the rookie as another ball-handler who can support Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. Thomas has certainly strengthened that case early, averaging 14 points per game while shooting a blazing 47.6% from behind the arc through his first four appearances.

That’s an encouraging start for a second-round pick, particularly one who wasn’t expected to immediately command meaningful minutes. His early production has also given Atkinson another option when the offense gets stagnant. The rookie's first NBA start offered another glimpse of what he could eventually bring to this group.

Atkinson is tasked with managing these fun, new ingredients to produce the best final product. Significant minutes for new role players will inevitably result in some inconsistent performances, but that’s where patience becomes key. Early-season inconsistency can be frustrating without necessarily being predictive of what this team will look like several months from now.

There’s already evidence that some of the pieces are beginning to find their place. Hezonja, for example, has shown an ability to contribute beyond scoring, giving Cleveland another option in the frontcourt. His offensive versatility and ability to connect the bench offense could become increasingly valuable as the rotation settles.

Meleek Thomas, Mario Hezonja & Tyrese Proctor have all been really good tonight for the #Cavs.



Mario is making a case for 20+ minutes a night. Meleek might be fighting his way into closing lineups if he keeps this up. — Mikey McNuggets (@MikeLucasTV) November 3, 2026

The Ceiling Is Worth Waiting For

If Cleveland can successfully integrate its new pieces and discover the combinations that work best, the team we see later this season should have a higher ceiling than the one we’re watching right now. There is already reason to believe some of these additions can raise that ceiling.

Thomas’ impact has already drawn attention from his teammates, with Evan Mobley saying, “He’s gonna be a great player in this league. He comes in and gives effort and energy every time and we just ride that wave.”

That’s ultimately why patience is warranted with this group. The Cavs aren’t trying to rediscover last year’s team. They’re trying to build something better from it. Watson, Hezonja and Thomas bring different skills and possibilities to a rotation that is still figuring out how those pieces fit together.

Watson’s defensive presence could give Cleveland a different look against some of the East’s more physical wings. Hezonja can provide another scoring option without requiring the ball to run through Mitchell or Harden. And Thomas has already shown that he’s comfortable taking shots and making plays when given the opportunity.

There will be ugly stretches along the way, and legitimate concerns shouldn’t simply be dismissed because it’s early. But the goal isn’t to peak in October. It’s to spend these opening months learning which combinations can make Cleveland its best, most complete version when the games matter most.

Cleveland has been down this road before, and fans have every right to be skeptical until the team proves it can deliver in May and June. But this roster has some intriguing new ingredients, and there’s no reason to expect the recipe to be perfected after seven games. The Cavs have the talent to make some noise in the East. Now they just need to give themselves enough time to figure out how to do it.