Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 11

A rematch of the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals takes place on Wednesday night, as the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers for their second meeting in the 2026-27 season.

New York knocked off Cleveland on Saturday by 12 points, and the Knicks are suddenly red hot, winning six of their seven games after an 0-3 start. Now, they’re the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and are favored at home in this matchup on Wednesday.

The Cavs are coming off a disappointing showing in Charlotte on Monday, allowing 124 points to a team that didn’t have Brandon Miller or Kon Knueppel. The Hornets entered that game averaging just 96.3 points per game.

Cleveland doesn’t have a lot of wiggle room with this current core, especially since James Harden and Donovan Mitchell are both aging. The Knicks picked on Harden in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, and there’s no doubt that they’ll attack the former league MVP on Wednesday.

Can New York pick up another win to inch closer to a top-three seed in the East?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Cavs vs. Knicks on Nov. 11.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavs +4.5 (-112)

Knicks -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Cavs: +151

Knicks: -180

Total

221.5 (Over -106/Under -115)

Cavaliers vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Cavs record: 5-6

Knicks record: 6-4

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Cavs Injury Report

Ernest Udeh Jr. – out

Khalifa Diop – out

Sam Merrill – out

Nae’Qwan Tomlin – out

Jaylon Tyson – questionable

Knicks Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Mikal Bridges UNDER 9.5 Points (-112)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading Mikal Bridges against Cleveland:

New York Knicks wing Mikal Bridges has been in a massive slump to open the 2026-27 season, and I can’t trust him at this number on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks are playing the second night of a back-to-back, and they may get Josh Hart (questionable last night before getting ruled out) back in the lineup on Wednesday.

That could cut into Bridges’ minutes, and the former Villanova star is shooting just 32.9 percent from the field and 26.5 percent from 3-point range this season. That’s led to Bridges averaging just 6.3 points per game, and he’s scored 10 or more points just twice.

Bridges’ season high this season is just 12 points.

He finished with nine points on 13 shots in a win over the Cavs the last time these teams faced off, and he’s scored seven or fewer points in seven of his 10 games. I’m fading Bridges until he shows any sign of life on offense, especially since he’s taking just 7.6 shots per game.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

The Knicks picked up an easy win over Milwaukee on Tuesday, and they’ve now won six of their last seven games after an 0-3 start.

The defending NBA champs profile as a Finals contender once again, ranking sixth in net rating, fifth in defensive rating and ninth in offensive rating, and they’ve started to find their form after a slow shooting start in the 2026-27 campaign.

New York already beat the Cavs by 12 points on the road earlier this season, though it’s worth noting that Cleveland was playing the second night of a back-to-back. Still, the Cavs are just 15th in net rating and 17th in defensive rating, allowing multiple 60-point halves this season. They also were blown out by a short-handed Charlotte team on Monday.

After posting the best ATS record at home in the NBA last season, the Knicks are 3-3 against the spread at Madison Square Garden this season.

Even on a back-to-back, I think the Knicks are undervalued against a Cavs team that they have beaten time and time again in the Jalen Brunson era.

Pick: Knicks -4.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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