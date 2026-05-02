3 Takeaways from Cleveland Cavaliers Loss Against Toronto Raptors in Game 6

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a disappointing 112-110 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 on Friday night.

After entering this decisive game in prime position to advance to the next round with a win, the Cavaliers allowed the Raptors to tie the series and force a Game 7 back in Cleveland at Rocket Arena.

This game was filled with utter frustration on both ends of the court, with most of Cleveland’s positive plays coming late to claw their way back in after trailing at multiple points in the duel.

Where there's frustration, there's room to grow. The Cavaliers will need to look back on this game knowing where they could have done something different, so here are three takeaways from their loss that raise major concerns.

Cleveland’s late-game execution falters

The Cavaliers continued to fight until the very end in this battle, mounting repeated comebacks in the fourth quarter and showing shades of that familiar Cleveland grit. Unfortunately, they couldn’t close out their clutch moments.

To have forced this game into overtime was a miracle, but to lose it in as dramatic a fashion as an RJ Barrett game‑winning three‑pointer was truly the icing on the cake. Evan Mobley’s costly turnover with ten seconds remaining highlighted his misfortune in the playoffs.

Prior to overtime, Cleveland allowed Toronto to stay right with them, unable to make any back‑to‑back baskets to push the lead further. Even in overtime, scoring was limited, as the Cavaliers strung together awkward possessions that saw James Harden and Donovan Mitchell as their only scorers in the five‑minute period.

If the Cavaliers hoped to outlast the stingy Raptors, they would have needed some contribution from their other three starters, as both big men, Allen and Mobley, disappeared from the offensive game plan.

Game 7 could likely be another back‑and‑forth battle, and a loss like this might weigh heavily on Cleveland, a team in need of some momentum.

Road defensive lapses continue to show

One of Cleveland’s biggest shortcomings was their paint protection, as they once again allowed Toronto to exploit the driving lanes and create continuous scoring opportunities.

It’s difficult to harp on Mobley too much, as he did lead the team in scoring in Game 6 and shot the ball better than in previous outings. But it’s easy to see his struggles on the road compared to his performance at home.

His rim protection on defense has steadily declined, especially in Toronto. Fellow big man Jarrett Allen also struggled in that area, allowing Raptors forwards RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes to get creative with a mix of shots and drives to the basket.

It’s difficult to say exactly what contributed to their apparent fatigue on the road, as this isn’t the first time they’ve headed up north in the past five days. Their transition defense was a major factor in the loss, and playing slow against a young, quick Raptors team has proven to be a tough opening‑round test.

Cavaliers bench depth appeared overwhelmed

Each of Cleveland’s five bench players who saw minutes in Game 6 severely underperformed, with both Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson playing 15 or more minutes yet scoring just 7 points combined.

Toronto’s bench outscored the Cavaliers’ bench by double digits, highlighting Cleveland’s rotation limitations. No lineup other than their starters at tip‑off was able to halt the Raptors’ relentless efforts to put the game on ice.

Max Strus earning the starting nod wasn’t unexpected but based on his performance over the last two games, the case can once again be made for him to return to his role off the bench. This Cavaliers team fed off energy all season long, but it can’t seem to find that fire now.

Without any notable contribution from their bench players, Cleveland’s stars were over‑relied upon even after they cooled off, whereas Toronto could sub out its players for a quick breather and have them right back in the game, with quick rotations always available.