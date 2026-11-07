On Friday, Nov. 6, the Cavaliers secured a big-time victory.

They played with a ton of effort and athleticism, which was one of their biggest flaws early in the season so far.

Scoring all over the floor, superstar guard Donovan Mitchell led the team with 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Forward Evan Mobley was right behind him with 22 points himself.

This version of Evan Mobley is a problem for the whole league 📈🔥



22 PTS, 8/13 FG, 3/4 3PT, 3/4 FT, 74.5 TS%



Spacing the floor, protecting the ball, running the show. Cavs win by 24.



pic.twitter.com/3n1l4Tg2XC — Every Bucket (@EveryBucketNBA) November 7, 2026

At the end of the night, a few things stood out from the performance.

Shut Down Philly Runs

Multiple times in this game, the 76ers would go on these big runs of points where the Cavs would struggle to get shots off and give up transition baskets off of turnovers.

On Friday night, they did not let it stop them from increasing the lead.

Not once tonight did the 76ers have a lead in this game besides the very first points of the night. On multiple occasions throughout the night Philadelphia had the game with five points and the team rallied together to keep playing their best brand of basketball.

They scored 50 points in the paint and dominated the glass, grabbing 14 offensive rebounds.

Continuously playing the ball at the basket and getting points in the paint while also being able to force turnovers for points of their own.

Defense

A big shoutout to Meleek Thomas tonight and his defense. He noticeably picked up LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and Tyrese Maxey on different occasions tonight with zero fear and played his absolute best.

There was a play where the rookie ripped the ball straight from LeBron, which resulted in a transition basket. The thing that usually destroys the Cavs in games became one of the biggest reasons they won tonight.

24 points off of 16 76ers turnovers.

The pressure that Meleek was bringing alongside Tyrese Proctor should also get some big praise from the team tonight. 11 total steals for the team, but the two of them had four together.

Something about the two of them in the backcourt was a joy to watch.

The Donovan Mitchell They Need

This is the Donovan Mitchell that should come into every game. Not only was he able to make plays for his teammates tonight, but he was also able to score the ball himself.

To start the game, Mitchell scored the Cavs' first eight points. He came out ready to win.

His efficiency tonight was not what it has been this season, but that is not what Kenny Atkinson should be wanting from him.

Taking shots like the leader of the team. Clearly, he is the team's best overall scorer; he can get points from any spot on the floor. He was bringing some force to the basket and driving past his defenders and also pulling threes when he needed to.

This is the kind of game that could really flip an entire season around. Beating the best team in the NBA that had one of the best defensive teams does a lot for confidence.

Now onto tomorrow to see if this can continue with the reigning NBA Champion New York Knicks coming to town.