3 Things the Cavs MUST Do to Be Successful Against Sixers

As they prepare for battle with the red-hot Philadelphia 76ers, it’s clear that the Cleveland Cavaliers will have their work cut out for them. Rallying from a 29-point deficit on opening day was just the beginning of the impressive things that the new-look team was capable of.

Coming in at 8-1, they have looked every bit as dominant as expected. The Cavs do still have plenty they can accomplish, should they be able to bring their A-game into it.

Here are three things Cleveland must do in order to be successful against Philadelphia.

1) Backcourt Rapport

The rapport between Donovan Mitchell and James Harden has not been good this season, put simply. They played well off one another in the postseason and showed up when the team needed them to. Now, it’s not quite the same.

Harden is dominating the ball on too many possessions, while Mitchell is not getting enough time to make his decisions. The 11 assists were nice against the Thunder, but he lacked offensive aggression until the waning moments. That’s not a recipe for success.

The Cavs are currently 13.8 points WORSE offensively with James Harden on the floor



Minus 15.6 points per 100 possessions overall with Harden out there



He's not their only issue, but they sorely need better production from their PG — Tony Pesta (@Tony_Pesta) November 5, 2026

It has to be more balanced between the two, and The Beard is going to have to get his efficiency up. The 37-year-old also happens to lead the team in minutes, which is a significant surprise.

If you want to try to outplay Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, it will start with being on the same page. And smart shot selection.

Harden said it best after the last OKC loss in his presser, as cited by Sam Amico of Hoops Wire:

“Consistency is key,” Harden said. “Wherever we can find that consistency throughout the course of the year, it’s going to help us win a lot of games. We have shown steps of growth and flashes of being really really good. We’re just inconsistent.”

2) Stop The Attack

The Sixers are a team that can get downhill in a hurry. Whether it’s Tyrese Maxey or LeBron James, they play with a level of ferocity that overwhelmed the Cavs last time around. That doesn’t even include VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, or Joel Embiid.

Sixers in 2nd half vs Cavs:



69 PTS

17 AST

2 TO



First team in the shot clock era to come back from a 20+ point deficit in their opponents season opener. https://t.co/xmtNVMm3cq — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) October 23, 2026

The paint defense is going to be the biggest key to success. As amazing as Philadelphia has been, they have also struggled to shoot the ball from the perimeter at times. This will start with Peyton Watson and Evan Mobley, and making life difficult is the best way to stay in it.

When Cleveland essentially shut down the paint in the second half of their game with the Wizards last week, they put themselves in position to score a win. And that’s exactly what they did. Run it back.

3) Make Them Adapt To You

One thing the Cavs have not done for eight games this season is force the other team to adapt to them and play their style. Sure, the Thunder opted to start Aday Mara in the second meeting, but by the start of the second half, they were going small again. It’s been Cleveland changing to conform to the other team. Figuring out a closing lineup would be nice.

This is the biggest Jarrett Allen issue. Two seven-footers, and they aren’t used together enough. They don’t close games together. The knee injury the other night obviously changed things in that game, but what about the first seven? OKC figured out their recipe immediately with Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren. The Wizards' defense has been solid with Alex Sarr next to Anthony Davis.

You built the first blueprint of the modern era, and yet other teams are actually taking advantage. The Cavs have to toss lineups out there that force the other teams to change. Rarely has an opponent this season made subs or lineup moves as a result of Cleveland instilling what they can do. They need to remember the Milwaukee game plan.

Cleveland's frontcourt duo were a force in Milwaukee!



EVAN MOBLEY: 27 PTS, 3 3PM, 11-16 FGM

JARRETT ALLEN: 25 PTS, 11 REB, 12-16 FGM@cavs move to 4-2 on the season 😤 pic.twitter.com/RPP2O2qkxg — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2026

This has to change. If it does, a victory over the 8-1 Sixers could be in the cards.