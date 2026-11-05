Eight games into his NBA return, and it is very safe to say that Mario Hezonja will be here to stay this time around. It didn’t work out so well the first time, but coming back as a EuroLeague MVP and more opportunities on the floor will certainly make the difference.

Hezonja has done everything asked of him (and then some), and with Cleveland’s recent injury news from last night, could step into an even larger role.

Here are my three takeaways from the Mario Hezonja experiment, just nine days before his contract guarantee date.

1) He’s Built For The Boards

Mario Hezonja has been an exceptional rebounder for the Cavs since joining. He entered action on Wednesday averaging a shade under six per contest, and then went out and grabbed eight more. They have been looking for glass cleaners, and they finally have a true professional.

Built a lot more than he was during his last tenure, Hezonja is not shying away from contact or loose basketballs. It falls to him, and he does well to continue to push the pace when the situation allows. Especially with how the bigs on this team have been a little more inconsistent in this area, the newcomer has helped to bridge the gap.

Mario Hezonja was a bright spot yet again:



12 Points

8 Rebounds

3 Assists

2 Steals

4/9 FG

3/7 3PT

1/2 FT#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/H61rtWuxZq — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 3, 2026

2) Confident Shot Taker

Amidst a tough start against the Oklahoma City Thunder last night, Mario Hezonja didn’t shy away from the moment. He continued to let the three-pointers and mid-range shots fly. He buried a pair of triples in the fourth quarter as the Cavs tried to fully erase a 25-point deficit. Spoiler alert that they didn’t but the Croatian forward helped a whole lot.

Hezonja finished the day 5-10 from the floor with a pair of triples. The team at large hit 10 threes in the final quarter of the game in order to stay close. The forward himself is making nearly 46% of his shots, proving that he’s improved significantly from the last time he was in the league.

This is an invaluable player to the team’s success, and if his contract is not picked up next week, it would be an absolute shock.

3) He Will Be Winning This Team Games All Season

If you’re looking for somebody to provide the intangibles, Mario Hezonja is that guy. Grab the rebounds, move the ball, pick up the defensive assignment. Whatever the case is, he’s proven to be up for it. One of the biggest surprises of the season for this team.

There is a reason he has been one of the most talked about Cavaliers, and amidst Peyton Watson’s absence from the lineup, he’s been doing even more. The Jarrett Allen injury timeline will not only thrust a larger role to Thomas Bryant, but it could do the same to Hezonja himself.

He started the second half last night for size purposes, and if they want Evan Mobley at the 5, then Hezonja could probably slot in as PF to open games. Again, at least for now, as they remain short-handed up front. A very capable defender who works his tail off to do what is necessary. Just like he has been doing against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Jaylon Tyson --> Mario Hezonja --> Jaylon Tyson --> THREE POINTSpic.twitter.com/RnXIY5tWUo https://t.co/COcPXfLr9x — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) October 25, 2026

This is a winner, who does what is asked of him. Clear eyes. Full Hezonja. Can’t lose. A+ teammate grade.