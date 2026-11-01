Summing Up October for the Cavs In 5 Words

The first month of 2026-27 is now in the books, folks. With Halloween now in the rearview and the clocks changing, the first full 30-day span of NBA basketball is going to be hitting. And November is going to be a time of learning and observation for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Looking back though, and these first couple of weeks of the season, plenty of trends emerged for the team. Here are five words to describe what we have seen from this squad so far.

1) Potential

The Cavs have played good basketball for stretches of all six of their games this season. They are 4-2, and have blown leads of 15 and 29 respectively in the two they lost. There has not been a team that they couldn’t have huge stretches against. They’ve proven that.

But unfortunately because of the two games that were defeats, they proved they are full of potential. To be an amazing team. To be dominant. The reason it’s negative is because it remains a hypothetical. They failed to close out both of those contests. Not delivering in the big moments will haunt a group, and could also make it tough to beat the top teams.

2) Two Words For You. Mario Hezonja And Meleek Thomas. Must-See TV.

Thank you to Charles Barkley for allowing twelve words to only count as two. An all-time quote from one of the all-time greats. The two newcomers off Cleveland’s bench have impressed in various areas and given the team the necessary spark throughout the young season.

Meleek Thomas has only played in three games, and they have won them all. He has scored 10+ points in each, and shown an affinity for being a two-way player. He possesses confidence not often found in 20-year-old second-round rookies. What a find from the front office.

And then there’s Mario Hezonja, who comes over after spending the last six years in the EuroLeague. The 2024-25 MVP for Real Madrid has proven why he’s such a hot commodity. He’s rebounded it well (11 last night), and been a nice secondary playmaker (2+ assists in four of six games). The range has been there, and he’s been extremely versatile on the floor. His contract guarantee date is coming, and it should be a simple choice.

Koby Altman and co. landed two key difference-makers who played a big part in the reserve unit’s identity of this team during the first two weeks. There is no fully positive October Cavs without these two. Invaluable. And yes, the above counts as two words. Sir Chuck made it that way.

3) Capable Group

Ups and downs will happen over a season. The first two weeks proved exactly that for the Cavs. This is a capable group though, and there should be nobody disputing that. They do have a lot of moving parts and things that have to click on a nightly basis.

James Harden has to limit his turnovers and stay locked in on defense. Donovan Mitchell has to involve his teammates and avoid playing hero ball. Peyton Watson hasn’t scored it well in five of the six games, but has to add a bit while being the dominant defender he has been. And then both Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley need to be given touches every night. Involving them opens everything else up.

The bench has not scored quite as much as the team may have hoped for, but there’s still plenty of potential. When Nae’Qwan Tomlin (eventually) returns, it’ll provide a huge jolt.

This is a capable group that can beat any team on any night. They just need everybody to stay connected and nobody to try and do it alone.

Summing Up The Five Words.

This is a squad filled with potential. Meleek Thomas and Mario Hezonja have been massive difference-makers. They are a capable group, one that can make some noise in this revamped East.

The Cavs begin a mini two-game set with the Thunder on Monday. Here we go.