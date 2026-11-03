Ranking the Cavs 3 Biggest Surprises In 2026-27 So Far

It always has to be said not to overreact to one game. But as soon as things become a trend, that’s when the concern starts to properly bubble over. The Cavs lost to the Thunder on Monday night to fall to 4-3, and that game alone is fine. But some others of late combined it certainly serve to change that narrative.

There have been positives amidst the negative. Nothing is ever all good or all bad. The real perspective and understanding is seeing that things can see-saw.

Let’s talk about the three biggest (positive) surprises in 2026-27.

1) A New And Improved Mario Hezonja

Christina Aguilera said it best. What a man. What a man. What a man. What a very good man. Mario Hezonja has emerged as a breakout guy in Cleveland right off the bat. A huge shoutout to the front office for keeping tabs on the former NBA-er who was something of a bust considering how high he was initially drafted.

Hezonja has come in a lot beefier this time and been a sensational rebounder. He has dropped some incredible dimes. Just yesterday he sank three triples and scored 12 points after half-time. He has been such a revelation for a team that didn’t even know they’d need him quite this much.

Mario Hezonja vs the Thunder pic.twitter.com/QxIq2HQtPW — Dylan🔮🦃🍂 (@dillybar2145__) November 3, 2026

Shocking perhaps is the fact that his contract still does not fully guarantee for another 12 days. November 15 will come and be a big one for the Cavs, when they can secure this guy for the rest of the season. He’s called out what hasn’t worked. He’s put his nose to the grindstone. And just made things happen again and again.

2) What Do You Mean, Second-Round Pick?

Meleek Thomas has been great for the Cavs. A team known for finding undrafted gems struck gold in the second round this time. There has not been a guy impacting the game this fast from that draft position here since Carlos Boozer back in 2002.

Proving himself as a fearless player on the floor, Thomas has just made it happen. He has scored in double-digits in four games in a row. The team has gone 3-1 in the four he has suited up for, proving himself to be invaluable right off the bat. A serious difference-maker out there, he’s already made a start.

Meleek Thomas was fantastic offensively. pic.twitter.com/tiCsXF77tq — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 3, 2026

Kenny Atkinson has done nothing but speak highly of the rookie. Donovan Mitchell was hyping him up during and after the debut. It’s been all rave reviews, and may be usurping other players in the rotation as they start getting healthy.

Keep tabs on #15. He’s ready to become a star in Cleveland.

3) Jarrett Allen Is Getting It Done

It is not Jarrett Allen’s fault that he doesn’t log more minutes. He could very well be at 32-34 a night, but has seemingly fallen between 27-30 for the whole campaign. The difference in them for a big man of his caliber is actually a big deal. It's not a surprise that he's still playing well, but that he has produced in limited run while adding new skills in year seven with the team.

When he has been out there though, Allen has looked very good. He’s had a couple of 20-point games. Buried a few threes even, showcasing the new skill he’s worked on. And most importantly, the blocked shots are nearly double what he averaged in that category during 2025-26.

The Fro needs the rock more to be able to really dominate. But he proved last night what he’s still doing. Hitting jumpers off the bounce. Blocking Aday Mara dunks right at the summit. It’s fortunate that the franchise hasn’t traded him. He belongs and is one of the motors that makes everything go.