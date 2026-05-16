5 Brutal Takeaways from Cavs' Game 6 Meltdown vs. Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Pistons 115-94 on Friday night, and the series will return to Detroit for a decisive Game 7 on Sunday. Here are five takeaways from the disappointing loss.

Donovan Mitchell was a non-factor

For the second consecutive game, Mitchell was noticeably absent from the court. He struggled with his shooting, finishing with a lackluster 6 for 20 on field goal attempts and hitting just 2 of 6 from beyond the arc. Overall, he scored 18 points in 37 minutes, but his disappointing performance resulted in a plus-minus of -25. If Mitchell steps up in Game 7, it could be the deciding factor in whether the Cavs' season ends or continues.

James Harden couldn't hold on to the ball

Harden had a tough night when it came to protecting the ball, finishing with eight turnovers. At times, he appeared a bit too passive, putting both himself and the team in a tricky spot. The Cavaliers committed 19 turnovers, a concerning number, and Harden’s struggles allowed the Pistons to capitalize, scoring easy points in transition. Furthermore, he tended to hang onto the ball too long, which gave the Pistons a chance to swarm him and grab easy steals.

Evan Mobley didn't have the best night

Mobley, like the rest of the core four, posted a subpar performance. In 36 minutes on the court, he managed to score 18 points and grab six rebounds. He also recorded two blocks and two steals, but unfortunately, he finished with a minus-24 rating. Mitchell and Mobley disappeared in the same game, which was not ideal, and that was one of the main reasons the Cavs didn't stand a chance of winning.

The Cavs bench scoring was not present

Cleveland managed to score 19 points from the bench, but only 16 were significant, as three came in the final minutes when the Cavs pulled their starters. Max Strus finished with six points, while Sam Merrill led the bench with 10 points. To make matters worse, the Pistons' bench scored 48 points.

Cade Cunningham only had 21 points

The Cavs managed to hold Cunningham to just 21 points, yet they still lost by a significant 21 points. If Cleveland had known heading into the game that Cunningham would only score 21, it might have felt optimistic about its chances of winning. However, everyone around Cunningham was hitting their shots, which meant he didn't make a big impact on the scoring column.