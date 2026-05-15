Where to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons Game 6 Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert sent over 400 fans to attend Game 5 in Detroit. He sent them via bus to Detroit all expenses paid to cheer on their team, and it worked.

Finally, the Cleveland Cavaliers have done it. After an 0-5 playoff record on the road, it was an up and down game for the Cavs as they got their first win away from home this postseason.

Donovan Mitchell thanked the fans at the game, he loved that the fans were there. He scored seven points in overtime and did not miss to help the team finish the game on top.

Evan Mobley and Mitchell had similar performances. They couldn't get things going in the first half, but at the end of the game, they both came through. Mobley hit two free throws to tie the game at 103 after the Cavs were down by as much as nine points. He finished the night with 19 points after those two clutch free throws.

After the game, Evan Mobley talked about the team’s mindset. Mobley specifically has gotten much better as the playoffs continue. He is showing his Defensive Player of the Year form and has knocked down big shots. Cleveland is getting better at winning close games.

A lot of that win goes to James Harden, who had his first 30 points game in the playoffs for the Cavs. He has really started shutting down a lot of the talk about his performances. But he really needs to show up in the next game.

Historically Harden is not great in Game 6’s. He has a 3-14 record in those games. His history of not showing up late in playoff series has come up in conversations around the NBA.

Cleveland is just one win away from making that James Harden trade feel worth it.

Where to watch the Pistons at Cavs game?

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Pistons: Kevin Huerter is questionable. Caris LeVert is questionable. Duncan Robinson is questionable.

Cavs: No Reported Injuries

Potential Starting Lineups

Pistons

Cade Cunningham

Ausar Thompson

Duncan Robinson

Tobias Harris

Jalen Duren

Cavs

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Pistons at Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -3.5

O/U: 209.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell over 30 PTS. +154.

Cavaliers 113, Pistons 99: Donovan Mitchell has clearly played much better at home. He loves the fans and has shown how much they matter to him.

He is averaging 30 a game at home and 22 on the road. If he wants to make his first conference finals, then the team needs his 30 points a game along with the recent Harden and Mobley form to make it through.

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