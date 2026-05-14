Cavaliers One Win Away From Validating James Harden Trade

After the Cavaliers won their first road playoff game of the 2026 postseason on Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons, Charles Barkley had one message for Cleveland on ESPN’s “Inside the NBA” postgame coverage.

“Game 6 needs to be their Game 7,” Barkley emphatically repeated.

He’s right.

The Cavs have an undefeated 6-0 record inside of Rocket Arena during the 2026 NBA Playoffs. The road has been a lot less kind to the Cavaliers, as it took them six tries to finally secure a victory as the visiting team, defeating the Pistons 117-113 in overtime.

As good as the Cavaliers probably feel coming off of Game 5’s victory, they can’t afford to take their foot off of the gas right now. Taking care of business against the Pistons in Game 6 to secure a berth in the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks is paramount. A win on Friday night would justify Cleveland's decision for James Harden, as it would be the furthest the Cavs have made it during the four years since the Donovan Mitchell trade.

The last thing the Cavs want to do is give Detroit life in this series, forcing a Game 7 at Little Caesars Arena.

Cavs barely survive Game 5

The Cavaliers are riding the sketchy carnival ride that is James Harden. At moments, you think it’s going to crash into the ground. By the end of it, you’re thankful that you survived.

In Game 5, that rollercoaster was on full display. Harden had six of Cleveland’s 16 turnovers, which resulted in 27 points for the Pistons. But his 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists completely overshadowed the mistakes. Harden saved Cleveland’s season again in Game 5, but his usage was up, and that has spelled disaster for the Cavs previously this postseason. The Cavs should be doing everything in their power to avoid Harden having to play another Game 7.

Harden’s masterclass on Wednesday night also saved Donovan Mitchell from the pitchforks that would’ve been pulled out if the Cavaliers weren’t able to escape Detroit with a victory. Mitchell was 7-of-18 shooting and 1-of-8 from deep. The Cavs found a way to scrape together a comeback victory despite Mitchell, their best player, having one of his worst outings of the season.

If Mitchell can get anything humming offensively, the Cavaliers will be better positioned to win Game 6 and end this series.

Not to mention, the Cavs might have the Pistons right where they want them.

At the end of the game, Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spent his postgame media availability grumbling about Jarrett Allen getting twisted up and tripping Ausar Thompson during the final moments of regulation.

The officiating in this series has come into view, as the Cavaliers have found ways to get to the free throw line while being the more physically aggressive team against the Pistons, which was supposed to be their advantage.

Allen and Evan Mobley have completely outclassed Pistons All-Star center Jalen Duren, who was benched during the fourth quarter and overtime of Game 5. Instead of finding ways to repair the framework of his team, Bickerstaff has resorted to ripping the officiating in postgame press conferences, which should give the Cavaliers optimism that they’ve identified a crack in the foundation.

But in Game 7s, wonky things can happen. There’s no reason to give the Pistons any opportunity to win this series. It’s time to send them fishing.

The Cavaliers proved to the league and to themselves that they’re the superior team by surviving the Pistons to win three straight games since starting the series in an 0-2 hole. Finishing the job on Friday night would vindicate the decision to trade for Harden, and officially secure a spot in the conference finals for the first time in the Mitchell era.