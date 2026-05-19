The Cavaliers Rotation Adjustments That Could Define the Series vs. Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers were able to get through their seven-game series against the Detroit Pistons.

Game 7 was a 125-94 blowout in favor of the Cavaliers, who were dominant from the opening tip. Prior to that tip-off, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson removed Dean Wade from the starting lineup in favor of Max Strus.

Let’s take a look at two big rotational adjustments that could define Cleveland’s Eastern Conference Finals series against the New York Knicks.

Making a decision on Cleveland’s fifth starter

Defensively, Wade worked wonders keeping Detroit’s 6-foot-6 point guard, Cade Cunningham, in check. But offensively, Wade’s lack of scoring ability didn’t pose much of a threat against the Pistons, causing Atkinson to give Strus the starting nod to avoid another slow start.

Strus spaces the floor better than Wade. He’s a serviceable defender as well, even though he’s four inches shorter than Wade.

But maybe it’s time for Atkinson to fully trust Strus, who has consistently delivered for the Cavaliers in the NBA Playoffs. During his time with the Miami Heat, Strus played in an NBA Finals. He’s battle tested and brings a tenacious approach to each game. Knicks star Jalen Brunson isn’t as big as Cunningham, which could be a better matchup for the Cavaliers with Strus as a starter, even though Wade has had plenty of success defending Brunson, too.

Even though it’s nice to have Strus’ scoring ability off the bench, it’ll be fascinating to see if Atkinson keeps rolling with him as a starter so the team isn’t trying to pull themselves out of a hole offensively.

Containing New York’s big men

When the Cavs were defeated against the Knicks back in 2023, Julius Randle and backup center Mitchell Robinson annihilated Cleveland on the offensive glass.

Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley were consistently better than Pistons All-Star center Jalen Duren last round in every phase of the game. The Cavs need both of their starting bigs to be just as dominant in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks upgraded Randle by landing Karl-Anthony Towns, who has been playing some of the best basketball of his career. Towns and Robinson will be a formidable test for Allen and Mobley, but the Knicks also employ OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, who could both annoy the Cavaliers with their length.

That’s where Wade’s defensive abilities will need to shine through. Additionally, the Cavaliers need to be a much better rebounding team than they were in 2023. During that first-round loss against the Knicks, even RJ Barrett was beating the Cavaliers on the glass.

If the Cavaliers can keep Towns, Robinson, Anunoby and Bridges at bay, it’ll put a lot of pressure on Brunson to play hero ball.