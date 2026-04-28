5 Questions Before Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Game 5

No one said it would be easy. On the eve of Game 5, the Cleveland Cavaliers are facing the same issues they have faced in the Donovan Mitchell era.

Facing their season on the line in a do-or-die situation, where even though they're the better team, their backs might be up against the wall.

To get ready for Game 5, I sat down with Jeremy Brener of Raptors on SI to get his thoughts on the series going back to Cleveland.

What was your biggest takeaway from Game 4 for the Raptors?

Sometimes a good offense is a great defense, and that's exactly what the Raptors built for their blueprint ahead of Game 4.

The shooting was pitiful on both sides, but the Raptors had just enough defense to make it okay in the end. It might not be a recipe for success in every game, but in the playoffs, that shouldn't matter. Just getting the tally in the win column is the biggest priority.

Collin Murray-Boyles has been a great surprise in this series. What has he done to make things so difficult for the Cavaliers?

Murray-Boyles is putting together one heck of a series because he has taken what has worked and not worked for him in the regular season and translated it to the playoffs. He knows exactly the type of player he is, and he knows his role to a tee.

That makes him incredibly dangerous, and the fact that he's only in his first season is icing on the cake.

Can the Raptors close out this series with how Brandon Ingram is currently playing?

Yes, because the other players around him are picking up the slack even though Ingram has not played his best basketball.

Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and the aforementioned Murray-Boyles are all playing at a very high level. If Ingram can start playing like an All-Star, the Raptors should be a very difficult team to beat.

What do the Raptors need to do to take Game 5 in Cleveland?

The Raptors need to make the first strike. That's what happened in the first two games of the series, and it's why Cleveland took a 2-0 lead. It will be a difficult environment to navigate at Rocket Arena, but if the Raptors can find a way to prove early that they belong in the driver's seat, they can run that confidence through the rest of the matchup.

What is your prediction for Game 5?

The Cavaliers nearly won Game 4 and likely view Game 5 as a must-win. Toronto should be looking at things the same way, but Cleveland's playoff experience should propel them in this one. Cavaliers 99, Raptors 89.