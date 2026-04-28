Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game 5 Preview: Cleveland Adjustments and Series Predictions

The Toronto Raptors are preparing for their biggest game of the season as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

The winner will push their opponent to the brink of elimination, which will shift the vibe and momentum of the entire series.

Ahead of Game 5, we spoke with Cleveland Cavaliers On SI contributor Tim Daniel to discuss the adjustments the Cavs will look to make against the Raptors in order to make Toronto's life difficult in the all-important game.

What was the biggest reason behind the Cavaliers' collapse in the fourth quarter of Game 4?

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram dribbles the ball past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Cavs inability to score, and also the decision making have been puzzling. Donovan Mitchell's 8 second violation was very disappointing and it felt like it switched the game in the Raptors advantage.

What adjustment will the Cavs need to make ahead of Game 5?

The Cavs need to go back to what they do best. Run motion, get back to the pick n rolls with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, and play more inside out. The Cavs were so stagnant in the two games in Toronto, they need to get back to moving, even if its just giving different looks.

What has been the biggest surprise for you from the first four games of the series?

The classic Scottie Barnes vs Evan Mobley battle. The two games in Cleveland saw Mobley get the upper hand then Scottie Barnes played like the best player in the series in the two Toronto games. it seems like whichever of these two show up, their team gets the win.

If the Cavaliers were to lose Game 5, what would be the reason why?

They keep the offense they brought to Toronto with them. Slow moving, careless facilitating, and letting the Raptors dictate the pace of the game.

What’s your prediction for Game 5?

The Cavs need to show their maturity the remainder of the series whether they go 6 or 7 games. They have far more playoff experience than the Raptors do and its time to show that, and I think they will. Cavs take Game 5 109-101.

Tip-off between the Raptors and Cavaliers is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Rocket Arena. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet in Canada or ESPN in the United States.

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