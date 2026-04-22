Cleveland's 2-0 Lead Against Raptors Changes Everything for Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers control their series with the Toronto Raptors so far holding a 2-0 advantage.

While games are more difficult to win on the road, especially in the playoffs, the pressure now lies with the Raptors to make this series competitive.

Toronto cannot keep up with Cleveland's star power

Stars Donovan Mitchell and James Harden have dictated the series with their shot-making and play-making abilities that the Raptors have simply not had an answer for. Evan Mobley has played like the Evan Mobley we all have wanted to see from him during his NBA career.

While the Cavaliers do still need to get two more wins to advance to the second round, their performance so far is showing that the Cavaliers really are the better basketball team.

The Raptors are running out of options to throw at the Cavs. Brandon Ingram has struggled mightily through the first couples games, Immanuel Quickley's availability is still up in the air, and the Raptors have had to bench Jakob Poetl, due to his inability to keep up with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

While Scottie Barnes has had a good offensive performance, he has not fared very well defensively so far, including a highlight reel play from James Harden making a three-pointer over Barnes after creating space that got him off balance.

Will the Cavaliers role players will stand out in Toronto?

Mar 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (2) celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the second half against the Miami Heat at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Max Strus had a game one that Cavs fans will likely never forget. A 24 point game off the bench where he had stretches that he looked like he could not miss.

The scoring from their role players may not have stood out in game 2, but each player had moments that contributed to the Cavs going up 2-0. Dennis Schroeder's passing ability, Jaylon Tyson's physicality all were parts that contributed to the wins. Dean Wade has been the primary defender on Ingram and as shown, has made this series difficult on him. Don't count out a big Sam Merrill game in Toronto either, he feels due to a playoff breakout.

The Raptors have had to lean a lot on players like Jamal Shead and Collin Murray-Broyles, both very skilled players but getting their first glimpses of what playoff Basketball is like. The Raptors have a very bright future, and these players will be a big part of it, but there is still a lot of necessary growth for Toronto to make that next step. Right now, the Cavaliers are simply the better team and sit in control of the Raptors season ending.