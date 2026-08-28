5 Years Ago Today, Cavs Planted the First Donovan Mitchell Trade Seed

Following a disappointing finish to the 2020-21 season, the Cavs decided it was time to make some changes. They did a fantastic job in the draft with landing Evan Mobley with the #3 pick. Many thought he may end up in Houston, but their choice to select Jalen Green paved the way for Cleveland to make their move.

Two months later, they made a trade that furthered them along just a little bit more. Five years ago today, to be exact, they made a trade with the Bulls and Blazers, each team sending a forward to the other. Let’s analyze.

Welcome to Cleveland, Lauri Markkanen!

August 28, 2021 saw Larry Nance Jr. sent from the Cavs to the Blazers. Derrick Jones Jr. was sent from the Blazers to the Bulls. And lengthy forward Lauri Markkanen went from the Bulls to the Cavs.

It ended up working out for all sides, as Chicago ended up ending a playoff drought this very year. Portland got a solid forward. Cleveland planted their new identity.

Three 7’0 players in the lineup made the Cavs a very unique squad this very year. Markkanen played small forward for the first time after primarily being a power forward for the Bulls. He and Evan Mobley integrated well, though injuries to guards did ultimately lead to a play-in exit for Cleveland.

The thing about Markkanen though, was that his play at SF clearly unlocked something new in his game. The Utah Jazz had their eyes on him. Lo and behold, 12 months and four days after the initial deal, he was on the move again.

Headlining the Donovan Mitchell Package

September 1, 2022 was a major day for the Cavs organization. They sent Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, Lauri Markkanen, and a few first-round picks to the Jazz in exchange for Donovan Mitchell. The 3X All-Star in Utah was one of the best young scorers in the NBA, and they were looking for a way to improve.

Of course, the time since #45 joined Cleveland has been a whole lot better than the prior years. Markkanen wound up too as an All-Star during his first season in Utah, turning into a #1 option and primary scorer for a team that started out red hot.

Still in Utah after four years, the Finnish forward is seeking his first playoff appearance. He has continued to play solid basketball when he’s been on the floor. And now he’s got a serious squad in Utah with Darryn Peterson and Jaren Jackson Jr. on board.

Meanwhile in Cleveland, Mitchell continues to star. He’s close to cementing himself an undisputed spot on the Cavs Mount Rushmore. They are getting a little farther every year.

As we look back at the trade anniversary, five years ago today… It's important to remember. If not for Markkanen, there would be no Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland.

He was solid enough in Cleveland (along with an unfortunately injured Collin Sexton) to merit being a centerpiece in acquiring a true superstar.

Always rooting for #23 in Utah.