Case for Cleveland Cavaliers Having Three NBA All-Stars in 2026-27

After officially re-signing James Harden, the Cavs have got their four main stars back in the fold for 2026-27. Peyton Watson will be joining them to complete arguably the league’s most talented starting five. With great depth, comes great opportunities and expectations.

All four of Donovan Mitchell, Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen have played in the All-Star Game at least once during their NBA careers. And there is a case to be made that at least three of them could have the honor next season.

Even with the new league rules, there are plenty of spots that these Cleveland stars can take. Let’s talk about potential.

Donovan Mitchell

Of the names that will get mentioned, Donovan Mitchell is the most likely All-Star. With seven selections under his belt, he has not missed the February contest since his sophomore season in 2018-19. One of the best scorers in the league, it’s hard not to get excited watching this man play.

Not only should the All-Star selection be in the cards, but a potential MVP case. The superstar power in the NBA is pretty insane and hard to top, but the team’s depth will allow him to have a lot more breathing room to go to work. James Harden with a healthy thumb is a lot more dangerous than the guy this team had in last year’s postseason. Peyton Watson and Jaylon Tyson will continue to open it up for him on the wing.

Mitchell is one of few players who can do what they want, when they want, any time at all. Look for Spida to continue to shine and strut his stuff en route to another All-NBA selection.

Evan Mobley

There is never a bad time for a former All-Star to return to the game after an absence. Evan Mobley played some fine basketball a year ago, but wasn’t good enough to be an All-Star selection. A large part of that was the team struggling during the first half of the season, hard to reward with multiple selections.

Mobley possesses all the tools needed to make it to things like this. He’s able to score the ball and his defensive numbers are strong. The inconsistent rebounding can certainly hurt his case, but that should be improved next year. He’s put on more muscle and should be able to finish more defensive possessions for the team. With the duo of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden back, they’ll be feeding the big man.

Look for #4 to feast from day one, and stake a real case for a return to the ASG.

James Harden

After the playoff showing that James Harden had, this may be looked at as crazy. Just wait. During the regular season with Cleveland, Harden averaged 21-5-8 while helping the squad to a 19-7 record in 26 appearances. They clearly improved with his addition, and he did well to make the guys around him better.

The Beard was averaging 25 points for the Clippers before the trade, and if not for their poor record, he probably could have earned his selection. A healthy thumb and strong supporting cast will allow for Harden to get his buckets and his assists. He’ll continue to cook with the pick-and-roll lobs to both Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Harden and Donovan Mitchell developed an early chemistry that should continue to enable each guy to get theirs. Don’t be shocked if #1 makes it back into the All-Star Game for a 12th time.