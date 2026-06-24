Best Available NBA Draft Prospects for Cleveland Cavaliers in Round 2

The Cleveland Cavaliers unsurprisingly traded out of the No. 29 overall selection in Round 1 of the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night.

Cavs President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman made a deal with the Sacramento Kings, who moved up to No. 29 overall for UConn forward Alex Karaban in exchange for No. 34 overall in Wednesday night’s Round 2 as well as a 2032 second round draft pick.

The decision to trade back was strictly financial for the Cavs. If they stayed put at No. 29, they would’ve owed their first-round pick a guaranteed salary just under $2 million next season. But the Cavaliers are trying to shave off some salary this offseason, and having controllable, non-guaranteed second-round picks on the roster could help Cleveland get underneath the second apron.

Here’s a look at a few best available players the Cavaliers could be after if they decide to stay at No. 34 overall instead of another trade back for future second round picks.

Duke G/F Isaiah Evans

With a fast release and lethal three-point range, Evans would solve a few issues for the Cavs.

At 6-foot-6, he’d be another wing option for head coach Kenny Atkinson. This team doesn’t have many athletic, scoring wings and the Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks all exposed that during the NBA Playoffs.

The 20-year-old averaged 28 minutes for the Blue Devils last season, averaging 15 points per game. He's probably the best overall player to slip into the second round.

North Carolina C Henri Veesaar

Veesaar is a shooting big that could space the floor and knock down shots from the perimeter.

Even though the Cavaliers still employ both Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, their frontcourt depth is very thin.

The 22-year-old averaged 17 points per game for the Tar Heels, averaging 8.7 rebounds as well.

Cincinnati F Baba Miller

One of the sleeper prospects in this class, Miller’s 6-foot-11 frame makes him an intriguing playmaking big in the modern NBA.

Remember, the Cavaliers need frontcourt depth. But Miller’s athleticism allows him to contribute on the wing as well. Versatility is oftentimes the name of the game for young players to get playing time early in their careers on talented teams.

Arkansas G Meleek Thomas

Thomas is arguably one of the most talented players to fall out of Round 1. He was overshadowed at Arkansas by fellow guard Darius Acuff Jr., who was the No. 7 overall selection by the Kings on Tuesday night.

Dennis Schorder’s future with the Cavaliers is up in the air. James Harden is going to be 37 next year. And Cleveland’s only other ball handlers outside of Donovan Mitchell are Craig Porter Jr. and Tyrese Proctor.

Even though Thomas wouldn’t have a clear path to immediate minutes, he’d be worth a two-way deal to split time between the Cavaliers and the G League affiliate Charge.