The Real Reason Why Cavaliers Might Trade out of 2026 NBA Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be on the clock with the No. 29 overall selection in Tuesday night’s 2026 NBA Draft.

But according to reports from cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, the Cavaliers are already listening to offers to either get out of the draft completely or moving back into Round 2.

Even though Cavs fans could be bitter waking up to news that Cleveland didn’t make the blockbuster trade for Giannis Antentokunompo, they could also be in for a long night if President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman decides to bail out of the No. 29 slot late Tuesday evening.

The Cavs didn’t have a first-round pick last year and won’t have one next year because of the blockbuster Donovan Mitchell trade in 2022. 2029 will be the last first-round pick that is owed to the Utah Jazz in that trade.

Why trading out could make sense for Cavs

With the No. 29 overall pick, it’ll be impossible for the Cavaliers to select a game-changing rookie phenom like AJ Dybansta or Darryn Peterson on Tuesday evening.

Since a late first-round rookie is more of a dart throw, bailing out of the NBA Draft entirely actually could make a little bit of sense.

With Cleveland operating as a second-apron team facing severe luxury tax penalties, moving the No. 29 pick allows Altman’s front office to shed salary by avoiding a guaranteed first-round contract. Depending on the return package for the No. 29 overall selection, the Cavaliers might be able to acquire multiple cost-controlled second round picks.

Those Round 2 picks could be attached to players to entice teams to absorb salary. Players like Max Strus or Dennis Schroder could be traded this offseason with a second-round pick attached to them, which would improve Cleveland’s return in any possible trade. Think of them as a deal sweetener to help other teams take Cleveland’s lesser players to help Altman improve their roster this summer.

If the Cavs trade into Wednesday’s Round 2, they’d be able to give draft picks non-guaranteed two-way contracts, which could help Cleveland’s cap situation.

What if the Cavs don’t trade back?

The needs this offseason for the Cavs are obvious. They need help on the wing and they need a backup center.

The No. 29 overall selection would be a developmental player who wouldn’t be guaranteed a rotation spot in their rookie season under head coach Kenny Atkinson. But the Cavs have been one of the better teams in the NBA at developing underrated and overlooked players into reliable role players.

It’s to be determined if they add another developmental piece or just bail out entirely for more controllable capital.