Breaking Down Mario Hezonja's Performance vs. Nets in Cavs' Close-Knit Win

The Cavs played the Nets in their second game of the season on Saturday night. In the opening loss to Philly, they did get a very strong performance from Mario Hezonja off the bench. He was playing in his first NBA game in over 2,245 days, so there was certainly going to be an adjustment period.

But the forward showed what he could do in the post. He called his own number on multiple occasions, putting the ball in the cup five times on 13 attempts to the tune of 10 points in 19 minutes.

Let’s talk about his second showing against Brooklyn.

A Solid Opening Half

Mario Hezonja entered, once again, with just under five minutes remaining in the first quarter. He didn’t get many touches, but on the last possession of the frame, Jaylon Tyson came to set a pick for Donovan Mitchell. Tyson slipped inside, got the rock, and kicked it to the corner.

Hezonja was there waiting for it, made the catch, and swished it home with zeroes on the clock. And on the very first possession of the second quarter, he buried another triple. In total, the Croatian forward logged eight minutes in the opening half, putting up six rebounds, two rebounds, and a steal.

The last play he was on the court for, he was called for an offensive foul, kicking his foot out trying to draw contact on a mid-range jumper. He certainly looked comfortable overall, as he’s still trying to pick his spots within the offense.

The team was +9 with Hezonja on the floor.

Second Half Performance

Shortly after entering the game in the second half, Mario Hezonja showed his ability to play off the ball. He made a beautiful cut to the hoop and got the rock and the deuce. In the team’s game with Philly, he had a strong third quarter. That showed the importance for him of finding a groove pretty quickly after getting on the floor.

There was a moment in the first minute of the fourth quarter that really showed what Hezonja could do out there. Jaylon Tyson tried to throw him an alley-oop on a fastbreak, but the pass was a bit high. What does he do but get a hand on it anyway, and fire it right back to the original thrower.

Tyson made the catch, and hit the wide-open three. Check for the replay below. This was one of the best plays of the game for Cleveland, Hezonja continuing to show just how creative he is able to be.

Jaylon Tyson --> Mario Hezonja --> Jaylon Tyson --> THREE POINTSpic.twitter.com/RnXIY5tWUo https://t.co/COcPXfLr9x — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) October 25, 2026

There was a moment with just over seven minutes left in the game where the forward tried to post-up Egor Demin, who was playing with five fouls. He missed four feet from the hoop, and Brooklyn hit a three on the other end. There is still an adjustment to the speed of play. His stint was a lot longer in the second half than any of his others in the young season, showing Kenny Atkinson’s faith in him.

Hezonja picked up only one assist this time around, but he did show some creativity with his passing. He continues to be a net positive when he’s on the floor, though. No question.

The team ultimately won 125-121.

Looking Ahead

The Cavs will play four games in the week ahead. They host Minnesota on Monday, and Washington on Wednesday. Two new-look teams that have started the season strong.

The night after the Wizards contest, they travel to Atlanta to face the soaring Hawks. The four-game slate ends with a trip to Milwaukee for a Halloween night showdown.

More opportunities for Mario Hezonja to shine are coming. His final stat-line from game two:

19 minutes

9 points

3-5 FG

5 rebounds

1 assist

1 steal

4 turnovers