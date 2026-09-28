If it wasn’t already clear before, it should be now. There should be a whole lot of hype surrounding Mario Hezonja’s NBA career this season. Signing with the Cavs back in July, it was a move that initially surprised some folks.

By the time highlights of his play for Real Madrid started being seen, and then his incredible play with Croatia in the FIBA Qualifiers was also on display in real time, it became clear this wasn’t just another signing,

This was a move that was going to turn some heads. And with training camp finally approaching, he’s finally going to have a chance to play for the squad.

Something the staff is truly excited about.

Atkinson Heaps Praise

The first chance we got to hear what the Cavs staff had to say about Mario Hezonja showed no surprises. The excitement for having Mario Hezonja on this roster is real, and he’s set to turn some heads in his first season here.

Here’s what HC Kenny Atkinson had to say about Hezonja:

“I think he’s going to surprise some people… Is there going to be an outside spark from somewhere?… He gives us a physical presence. He’s 255 lbs. He’s become a much more powerful player which fits today’s NBA.”

The major takeaway from his lines, along with those of President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman, is his size. Hezonja was an SG/SF during his first stint in the league but has re-made himself as a bigger, stronger player. All indications point toward him being a combo forward now with heavy minutes at the PF spot off the bench.

#Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson on Mario Hezonja, the 6-foot-9 forward from Spain the Cavs signed in the offseason: "I think he's going to surprise some people." Atkinson and Koby Altman had media session Friday. Players on Monday. pic.twitter.com/pS1AvL72aI — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) September 25, 2026

The height-weight combo matching the speed and agility that Hezonja already possesses should bode very well. It gives the team a big body that will be capable of doing so much for them. The EuroLeague MVP award at Real Madrid won two years ago only further drives home that he’s really playing the best ball of his entire pro career.

Ready for Year One In Cleveland

Mario Hezonja was spotted at a Browns game on Sunday, watching the team knock off the Panthers 23-19. He responded to a post about a custom Cavs jersey of his being ordered with genuine excitement. This is a guy happy to be in the city.

While his previous NBA stint included stops in New York, Portland, and Orlando, this time around, Cleveland is the reason. Though his deal does not fully guarantee until November 15th, it does appear clear that the plan is to have Hezonja around for the full season.

He’s 31 years of age, he’s pretty clearly built himself into an unmovable object, and is still a fantastic three-point shooter and slasher.

This certainly was not a move anyone outside the org knew about before it happened, but one of the newest additions appears ready to shine. It will be exciting to hear more from the Croatian forward himself at Media Day on Monday.

It also means we will finally be able to use pictures of him not in other team's NBA jerseys!