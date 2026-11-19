NEW YORK—The Nets rolled out the red carpet on Wednesday night. Literally and figuratively.

The 14th game of what has been a difficult season in Brooklyn offered a matchup against a team in similar straits in the Bulls, entering the evening with three wins on the year (same as the home side). With it came a built-in reason for excitement, joy and, most of all, nostalgia: a celebration of the Nets’ back-to-back ABA championship teams in 1975 and ‘76.

It made for a glorious sight in Barclays Center. The alternate court featuring the team’s former red, white and blue coloring presents even better in person than it does on the broadcast. Brooklyn’s roster donned white jerseys adorned with the iconic cursive lettering of the franchise’s glory days. The YES Network’s broadcast brought viewers back 50 years for a few moments in the first half, recreating a 70’s TV look so accurate it seemed like the courtside viewers should be decked out in bell bottoms and tie-die.

An ABA flashback isn't complete without 70s-style graphics! pic.twitter.com/B2FOlo2ZB1 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) November 19, 2026

Guests of honor were present from both championship teams, such as Richie “The House” Jones and the son of “Super John” Williamson. And, of course, the Doctor was in. Julius Erving was the star of the night; he never played at Barclays but his name has presided over everything that’s occurred since the team moved to Brooklyn in the form of his retired jersey hanging in the rafters. He earned the loudest cheer of the night when introduced for a speech at halftime as he strolled down the aforementioned red carpet, thanking the fans and organization for not forgetting the accomplishments of he and his teammates from 50 years past.

What a trip down memory lane. It was a worthy celebration of past greatness—and stood out in stark contrast to the utterly bleak reality of the present.

On a night meant to inspire, the Nets were more than uninspiring. They were embarrassing. Brooklyn lost in horrific fashion to a visiting Chicago side missing its best player in Caleb Wilson, going down by as many as 35 points before losing 137–107. The Bulls shot 53.5% from the floor and 46.7% from deep, hitting a season-high 21 shots from deep. There are some games where an opponent gets hot from the field and there’s not much to be done. This game? This was a complete failure by the whole Brooklyn roster.

From veterans Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. to young guns Egor Dëmin and Mikel Brown Jr., everyone played unfocused, low-effort basketball. Chicago strolled into the paint with ease on every possession and found open shooters when the defense finally started to react to the penetration. If a shot was missed, no worries—the Nets didn’t crash the boards all night, giving up 18 offensive rebounds and 32 second-chance points.

Good representation of this Nets team’s overall vibe. pic.twitter.com/YEWUgIhVAt — Erik Slater (@ErikSlater_) November 19, 2026

There was no discipline. No second efforts. Worst of all, there was finger-pointing and bad body language from the opening tip. And nothing could be done to snap the team out of it. Not an impassioned plea from Dr. J during his halftime speech to mount a comeback. Not a furious Randle ripping into everyone during a timeout.

This is what rock bottom looks like for any team. The Nets were supposed to take a step forward this year after a few seasons of intentional losing efforts shaded by high-effort, scheme-focused basketball that Jordi Fernandez squeezed out of the subpar talent GM Sean Marks lay at his feet. Instead, there’s only been failure and frustration amid a 3–11 start.

And, as we’ve become accustomed to seeing at rock bottom, postgame was when the knives came out. Reporters asked the hard questions about the failure to compete and why the coaching staff’s messaging was falling flat. Nobody had answers.

“I can try to say it in Spanish, because in English they don't understand,” Ferandez said when asked why his coaching wasn’t getting through to the players. “I'll keep trying and find whatever language works.

“We were not a competitive group. We were not a connected group. We were not a selfless group. I saw selfishness, I saw pointing fingers and I saw guys that didn't always play hard. If you play meaningless minutes, you're not getting better. And today we played 48 minutes of meaningless basketball.”

Randle, emerging as a leading locker room voice due to his long NBA tenure despite being one of the newest members of the roster, didn’t hesitate to torch Brooklyn for the awful showing, either.

“That was embarrassing,” he said. “I’ve been in the league for 13 years, and that's one of the worst games I've ever been a part of. And not because of the score. You lose by 30 sometimes, it's just a bad night. It’s how we did it. That just… it just wasn't cool. Nothing about it was cool. It’s just unacceptable.”

How does a team respond to such a performance? It depends on the roster and the resilience of the athletes who make it up. The Nets’ next game against the Magic on Friday will show us how much of that resilience they have. But there’s no denying the reality of what hitting rock bottom this early in the season against this kind of team means. Losing against a loaded 76ers roster after a furious comeback, as they did earlier in the week, is one thing. Falling to pieces against a fellow conference bottom-dweller means things are broken. Perhaps beyond repair. Before Thanksgiving.

There’s no bright side to be found. A brutal showing, especially in front of the players who earned the only titles in franchise history.

“I fully anticipated the Nets being so fired up from us being here that they would blow Chicago out,” Dr. J said on the YES broadcast. “Now I’m sitting here looking at (the score), so I was wrong.”

The organization spread a red carpet onto the hardwood for Erving to walk down. The team may as well have done so for the Bulls, too.

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