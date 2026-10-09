Breaking down Meleek Thomas’ Preseason Debut

The hype leading up to Thursday night’s preseason battle between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics was reaching beginning to reach absurd levels. And not without good reason as it represented the potential debuts of several new additions.

From Peyton Watson and Mario Hezonja to Ernest Udeh Jr and Meleek Thomas, there were more than a few players taking the court for essentially the first time in the wine and gold and it was a sight to behold.

And while I found myself nearing unhealthy amounts of excitement regarding what Watson could potentially add to this Cleveland rotation after watching him play just 2 quarters of basketball, it was Thomas whom I was most interested in evaluating in the days leading up this one.

After everything we’ve heard from others describing his poise, eager nature, and willingness to learn, after hearing him speak about his goals for his upcoming rookie campaign, and after watching him absolutely smoke the opposition at the summer league level, I was ready to see how he looked next to NBA-caliber competition. Thomas didn’t light up the opposing team by any means, but he didn’t necessarily disappoint either.

He may not have hit the ground running like he did back in July, but he did showcase many of the same qualities that led many to believe that the talent was real. He got himself on the box score with a nifty assist, out of a pick-and-roll action with Jarrett Allen, finding Sam Merrill in the left-hand corner for a mostly open triple.

The rookie saw the floor for just 7 minutes and 13 seconds in the 1st half, missing both of his shot attempts and registering a single rebound and assist each but once the starters sat for night entering the 2nd half, he began to show signs of life.

Perhaps the most telling part, is that he did the bulk of his damage inside the 3PT line. Thomas converted on 5/11 from the field in the 2nd half, with all but 1 of his makes coming either at the rim or from within 10 feet of it.

Meleek Thomas was pretty fun in his unofficial debut. Not perfect, but exciting nevertheless. pic.twitter.com/q9FhzdnaSz — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) October 9, 2026

His first bucket of the game came on a transition opportunity as he drove past several would-be defenders, knifing his way inside where he was able to convert on a layup over the outstretched arms of Boston’s Jordan Walsh. He actually ended up leading both teams in fast break Points, scoring 7 of his 11 Points in this way.

But it wasn’t simply his work on the offensive side of the ball that stood out. Thomas was legitimately impressive as an on-ball defender and as a bit of opportunist. He picked pockets, he swiped down on the ball forcing turnovers, and he navigated screens quite well, fighting over them with control and poise.

The rook may not be known as a pesky defender, but he could certainly begin to morph into one after what we’ve seen thus far. The effort is there. Time is all he may need.

Thomas would end the night totaling 11 Points, 2 Rebounds, 2 Assists, and 3 Steals, while converting on 5/13 from the field. And while it wasn’t an eye-popping debut, it was certainly an encouraging one despite the many missed shots.

The confidence was there, the fiery passion for the game of hoops was present, and the team’s belief in him was as well. It will be interesting to see how he builds upon his debut. An opportunity that he will get on Sunday as Cleveland takes on the Orlando Magic back at Rocket Arena. Tune in.