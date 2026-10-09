Assessing Mario Hezonja’s First Appearance as a Cavalier

It was very clear watching the Cavs preseason opener that the players they brought in to make an impact have brought their confidence with them to the next level.

This was especially true for Mario Hezonja, making his way back to the NBA for the first time in seven seasons.

The two newest #Cavs — Peyton Watson & Mario Hezonja — before the preseason opener. pic.twitter.com/KPRKSoXk0Z — Mikey McNuggets (@MikeLucasTV) October 8, 2026

The Croatian forward was looking like he belonged out there, and it certainly looks quite a bit promising for the new addition.

Having seen him finally on the floor, let’s talk about what we have learned.

Mario Hezonja Is Locked In

The final stat line from Mario Hezonja really wasn’t much to write home about. Five points, five rebounds, three assists. Keeping in mind that this was his first NBA game since the COVID bubble in 2020, it was good to see him moving the way he was.

The five points included a catch-and-shoot rhythm three as part of a 12-0 run that forced a timeout. He drove to the basket with confidence and was able to get some fancy reverse lay-ins up. The three assists came on some fantastic dimes to both cutters and open shooters alike. He proved to have court vision not seen during that first NBA tenure.

Built a lot more than he was last time, Hezonja is now listed at 6”9, 260 lbs. He is going to be a force out there, now a power forward rather than the small forward/undersized power forward that suited up for the Portland Trail Blazers all of those years ago.

This is not the same player, and the shades of somebody who won the EuroLeague MVP two years ago were very visible to anybody watching this ball-game.

Ready For An Every Night Role

Not that it’s surprising to say, but Mario Hezonja absolutely belongs on the court on night one. The team’s bench is going to get a scoring lift from this guy that wasn’t present for.

Something that has been a topic of these pieces all summer has been the scoring he brings with his size, something Dean Wade did not possess in the minutes he had previously.

The first free agent added by the Cavs this summer, Hezonja is looking like somebody they could have used last season. Imagine when things were going how they were against the Knicks in the ECF, and having somebody like this to throw onto the floor to try and turn things.

To make a momentum-changing play. Plus, the veterans have already been speaking highly of his work ethic.

Not only will Hezonja add scoring, but secondary playmaking may well be there too. Small glimpses shown in the preseason still give people something worth getting excited over. It’s hard to guess what the stat projections will be, but this is a serious difference maker we’re discussing here.

Look for minutes from the previous Real Madrid standout in the first quarter of the season on Oct. 22 against the Sixers.