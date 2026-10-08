Cavs basketball is back, ladies and gentlemen, at least in a preseason capacity!

That’s right! Cleveland will be taking on the new-look Boston Celtics tonight at Rocket Arena and there is no shortage of things to highlight and to keep track of.

After all, it’s that time of year in which rotations are being adjusted, players are being evaluated and debuts are being made.

The Cavaliers will feature their fair share of players making their team debut. Newcomers such as Peyton Watson, Mario Hezonja, and Ernest Udeh Jr. are all bringing varying levels of excitement for different reasons and at different positions. There are also several players on the roster who are hoping to break into the rotation and will undoubtedly be using this initial battle to showcase themselves.

And while I am incredibly excited to finally get an opportunity to watch all these players take the court, there is one player that I find myself most intrigued with heading into this one.

Enter Meleek Thomas

If you were unfamiliar with Meleek Thomas prior to his selection in the 2026 NBA Draft, that unfamiliarity was probably dispelled quickly as Thomas promptly made a name for himself during the Summer League festivities that followed.

The 34th pick did more than meet expectations, he exceeded them in the most combustible of ways posting averages of 27.2 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists, & 2.0 Steals, while completing roughly 50.0% of his shot attempts, including a white hot 43.8% from long distance.

He proved to be everything he was reputed to be and then some, making plays on and off the ball, functioning as a primary ballhandler and canning many of his off ball looks. He was even effective defensively, wreaking havoc as a disruptive presence on that end of the floor within the passing lanes.

The Arkansas product operated with a fiery passion and appeared to boast the competitive drive to not only make it at the next level but thrive within it. That said, there is only so much that can be gleaned from the summer league hoops environment.

And in the months since that occurred, the noise and hype surrounding Thomas has risen to a fever pitch as new quotes and comments emerge daily regarding the youngster’s eagerness and desire to learn. He’s been routinely described as a “dog” in a good way by his fellow teammates.

His initial preseason endeavor will give us an opportunity to see how far he’s come since then, but more importantly, it could give him a real shot at separating himself from the proverbial pack at guard. And with Kenny Atkinson’s recent comments regarding the backup Point Guard not needing to be in fact, a point guard, this is an important game for the rook.

He has the chance to continue building upon that stellar summer league showcase by proving himself to be a viable catch-and-shoot outlet when off the ball, a creator when operating on it, a connective tissue of sorts when playing beside the stars, and a respectable defender.

Thomas has the necessary skill set to thrive in the modern NBA, but having talent and putting it to good use are not mutually exclusive. Not to mention the fact that the level of competition has just risen significantly, as the gap between summer league basketball and preseason hoops is wide.

The talented guard made a great first impression but building upon that is what’s most important now that he could have an opportunity to truly crack the rotation from day one.

The door is open, it’s up to Meleek Thomas to walk through it.