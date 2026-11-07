Breaking Down MVP and LVP Performances from Impressive Cavs Win Against Sixers

There was a lot to take in from the Cleveland Cavaliers' battle with the Philadelphia 76ers. Most important might have been the fact that the second-half lead was cut to two, and yet the team wound up winning by 24 points.

This was a team that knew they had to have a strong performance, and against a strong opponent, they got the revenge they needed on opening night. A major statement was made out there on the floor.

Let’s talk about the team’s MVP and also LVP from the clash with Philadelphia.

The Least Valuable: Sam Merrill

It’s unfortunate that Sam Merrill has been dealing with elbow discomfort in such a way that it affects his shooting. He was a significant factor in the offense last year as one of the best shooters in the entire NBA. It’s clearly been bothering him all campaign long, and it has been bringing all of his numbers down.

Merrill shot 0-3 and even air-balled a 10-foot runner near the rim. Even though he played 13 minutes in the game and finished the half after, this was probably the moment they realized that a real problem was on their hands. The Cavs opted to sit the sharpshooter down for the rest of the game.

Merrill was a +13 and still provided some intangibles. But with his inability to contribute on the offensive end, he had to take this dubious honor. All that matters is the fact that the team won, and everybody who played start to finish made some significant contributions.

The Most Valuable: Donovan Mitchell

A victory for Cleveland always hinged on what Donovan Mitchell was going to do. This was the breakthrough performance they had been waiting for, and he showed up right away. Three baskets in a row in the first 90 seconds of the game from one of the leaders is what gets everybody going.

For the night, Mitchell wound up with 23 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists. His facilitating was especially important because this time, he was mixing in scoring with it. He had double the number of TO’s with helpers, showing an inclination to make the right play without trying to do too much.

"First cup win, always feels good."



Spida and the Cavs are 1-0 in @emirates NBA Cup Group Play! https://t.co/hzR73ztGIM pic.twitter.com/5LwKlm6qFZ — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2026

He’s always had strong chemistry with Evan Mobley, and a couple of early lobs helped get that going. It has not been a bad season by any stretch for Mitchell, but nights like this remind people that he’s been at an MVP level before in his career.

The rapport of Mitchell and James Harden was an outlined pre-game key. And boy, did it come to fruition. A solid night from #1 as well helped the cause on a big day.

He’ll need to do this again if the team wants a second win in as many nights against the Knicks.

Moving Ahead

New York awaits on Saturday night. The first of a few 10-year anniversary celebrations of the NBA title won in 2016.

The 29-point blown lead is in the rearview. They held LeBron James to eight points. Now to try and avenge the team who did that to them in the postseason.

The Cavs blow out the Sixers in LeBron's return to Cleveland. 😳



LeBron finishes with 8 PTS, snapping his 396-game streak of scoring 10+ points in regular-season games in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/nBVNUcNO1k — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 7, 2026