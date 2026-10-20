The injury reports are showing that the Cavs may potentially be down a couple of key players to open the season. And the one thing that’s true about this league is that such situations breed opportunities for those who have worked hard but may not have been in line to suit up.

It’s with that update that the breakout candidates can start to emerge. If more minutes are available for the games, that just means a greater chance to shine through and make things happen.

Here are a couple of players that are the breakout candidates for opening night against Philly.

Golden Moment For Craig Porter Jr.

Much of the offseason discourse about the Cavs bench has been about their backup point guard role. Craig Porter Jr. is a natural PG and is entering his fourth year with the team. Even with that though, it has been a real competition to see who will get the chances.

Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor are both a bit younger but bring their own skillsets to the position. As it currently stands now though, Sam Merrill is nursing an elbow issue. That’s potentially 20-25 minutes opening up for somebody to come in and seize.

For Porter, there is no time like the present. He could get on the floor even if Merrill does suit up, but if he does not, this is what he’s been waiting for. The shot to be the #3 guard would mean some heavy minutes next to either/both of James Harden and Donovan Mitchell.

Once he gets on the floor, the drives, the quick hands, and the lobs will be on display for all to see. A real breakout candidate for the Philly battle.

Extra Chances For The Rookie

Meleek Thomas won’t be sidelined for too long this season. He’s not hurt, but just waiting to get an extended look. With the current layout of the Cavs bench, the Arkansas product may have only gotten limited stretches.

But as mentioned, if Sam Merrill, and perhaps Nae’Qwan Tomlin are unavailable, this is the moment for Thomas to get on the floor. He proved what he can do already on both sides of the ball, but as a rookie, it can be difficult to get on the floor at times. He is in direct competition, like Craig Porter Jr., with Tyrese Proctor. They won’t all play when the team is at full strength.

But look for Thomas to find a way onto the floor right away given the circumstances. Again, there were minutes either way. Now though, extra ones.

Sure Thing Look For Thomas Bryant

Another breakout candidate for opening night has to be Thomas Bryant. The Sixers don’t have much big-man depth, and really can’t be playing small-ball with a 41-year-old LeBron James at the center spot. The former Hoosier can come in and absolutely get his looks.

It was a strong preseason for Bryant, and with Nae’Qwan Tomlin still dealing with some back issues, there really isn’t another option for the team, which plans to go 10-deep, to put at backup center. Bryant may only get 8-12 minutes, but he proved he could be impactful in short bursts during his first season in Cleveland.

With any of Mario Hezonja, Peyton Watson, or Evan Mobley next to him, he should be just fine to hold it down as the anchor in the middle. Perhaps even splash in a few triples. Dean Wade may actually wind up as his matchup given the lack of bench size on the 76ers.