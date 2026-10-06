Thomas Bryant Is More Valuable to the Cavs Than You Think

Though his numbers haven’t really jumped off the page since his Lakers days four years ago, Thomas Bryant has remained a very serviceable NBA big man. He brings so much to the table and may be the most invaluable Cavalier.

Tristan Thompson filled a very specific role in his return to the squad from 2023-25, and did a fantastic job of it (save for the 25-game drug suspension that kept him off the floor). Bryant was brought in to do the very same a year ago, and there’s a reason he’s back in the fold.

The jerseys won’t sell like wildfire. The highlights won’t jump off the page. But the value that the big man brings to the Cavs is clear. And he’s a lot more valuable than people think.

Veteran Leadership

Having veteran leaders/mentors is one of the most important things for an NBA locker room. The Udonis Haslems and Nick Collisons didn’t just stick around for no reason. The value they provided to their teams had them sticking in the league long past their days of making an impact on the floor.

Thomas Bryant isn’t quite there yet, as far as his age goes. He’s still just 29 years old, having celebrated a birthday at the end of July. He showed what he was capable of in his first year. He was constantly seen talking with the guys on the team, and making sure everybody was staying locked in. He joined the Cavs fresh off a trip to the NBA Finals with the Indiana Pacers.

Every team needs a player like Bryant around, the ultimate hype man, and vet. Somebody that will hold everybody accountable. Who isn’t afraid to say what needs to be said.

Impact In Spurts

Thomas Bryant didn’t dominate statistically a year ago, and he was never expected to. But, he averaged six points and three boards per game over just 12 minutes a night. He hit 50% of his shots, and spaced the floor for the occasional three.

There were plenty of nights during the regular season where the team was either short-handed or looking for bigger lineups where Bryant was able to answer the call and step in. On a team that’s competing for a championship, he’s exactly the spark plug you look down your bench for.

And coming into 2026-27, he may be playing a slightly larger role as well. He is the only backup center on this roster with previous NBA playing experience. Khalifa Diop and Ernest Udeh Jr. are each coming in as rookies.

Due to that fact, he should see a slight uptick in minutes and will likely log time next to Evan Mobley and a bulked up Mario Hezonja at times.

There isn't another player here that can bring what he can. that has the experience he does. So look out for Thomas Bryant, ready to make an impact in 2026-27.