The worst part of basketball, and sports in general, has to be the injuries. Whether it’s short-term or long-term, it’s always difficult for players to miss time.

To endure the physical discomfort that comes with it, and have to watch from the sideline. The rehab time, all of it.

Of course, with the NBA regular season finally here, not every team is at full strength. The most devastating was Ben Simmons' Achilles injury, right before he was set to declare himself back, a captain of the Sacramento Kings.

While the Cavs don’t have anybody out for the long-term, it does seem they are limping a bit to opening day. From Kenny Atkinson, and as written by Chris Fedor for Cleveland.com , let’s get to it.

Sam Merrill’s Elbow Remains An Issue

Sam Merrill was not available for the Cavs preseason finale, as it appears he’s been dealing with some elbow discomfort. He did not play in the Cavs Wine & Gold Scrimmage on Saturday, and has continued to be limited in practice.

Merrill is a player that provides so much for this offense, and can contribute in a big way on the other side of the ball. He’s their charge taker, and their gravity guy. Nobody will draw attention for this offense like #5 will when he’s beyond the arc. A dangerous shooter who will constantly make teams pay when he’s out there.

If Merrill is in fact out for opening night, it may open the door for Meleek Thomas to get out there. His presence would be missed against the Sixers. He hasn’t been ruled out yet of course, but that is the likely scenario, along with extra time for Craig Porter Jr.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin Continues To Be Sidelined

Nae’Qwan Tomlin has not been out there for the Cavs at all in the preseason. Dealing with some back soreness, he has not been able to suit up. As of today, the big man still wasn’t practicing, and his status for the beginning of the season would appear in doubt.

Tomlin is the team’s energizer bunny, and his mammoth jams have helped electrify both the team and crowd alike for the past season. What he brought last year was invaluable, and even his presence on the bench makes an impact. He’s firing everybody up and making sure his teammates are staying locked in as they support those on the court.

Extra minutes will be available for Mario Hezonja if Tomlin is not available. He would certainly be missed.

Khalifa Diop Not Ready Yet?

The third and final player who has been limited is Khalifa Diop. The team’s final addition in the offseason, he was a 2022 2nd-round pick by the franchise. The big fella inked a four-year deal, with only 2026-27 guaranteed coming in.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin still not practicing and Sam Merrill was limited today per Kenny.



Also says Khalifa Diop had an injury setback he’s recovering from. He battled knee injuries last season with Baskonia. — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) October 19, 2026

Diop dealt with some knee issues during his season with Baskonia in 2025-26, and also missed the scrimmage on Saturday. If he is not around on the bench, Ernest Udeh Jr. could get the mop-up minutes behind Thomas Bryant should the situation call for it,

As For Everybody Else…

The rest of the Cavs should be available for Thursday’s opener with the Sixers. With high expectations for the year ahead, it’ll be good to see how the team comes out against a fellow title contender.