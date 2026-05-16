Four Quick Reasons Why the Cleveland Cavaliers Fell to the Detroit Pistons in Game 6

The Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Detroit Pistons 115-94 in game six in Cleveland last night.

With the loss, the series is now tied 3-3 and will be heading back to Detroit for game seven.

The loss to the Pistons marks the end of three straight wins for the Cavaliers in this series. Here's four reasons why the Cavs lost Game 6.

Cavaliers went cold in second half and allowed several key Pistons runs

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) shoots over the defense of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) during the second half in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers kept things relatively close in game six, going into the halftime break down 54-41. The Cavaliers came out of the second half out of sorts, and allowed the Pistons to go on a 14-4 run in the opening few minutes of the second half. The Pistons wouldn't look back after going up 68-45, and would go on another run later in the game, this time a 13-2 run.

Pistons ran riot from beyond the arc

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the second half in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers did a poor job of forcing the Pistons into bad looks, as Detroit went 16-36 from beyond the arc. Pistons star Cade Cunningham knocked down five separate three’s, going 5-10 from range. Duncan Robinson went 4-7 from beyond the arc off the bench, while Daniss Jenkins converted three long range shots on seven attempts.

Cavaliers suffered from 20+ turnovers

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the second half in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers constantly turned the ball over in game six, to the tune of 20 different occasions. The Cavaliers also lost the rebounding battle to Detroit, being out-rebounded 43-40 over the course of game six. The Cavaliers needed someone to have a big game, and the big game never came as no Cavalier logged double digit rebounds or assists.

James Harden logged more turnovers than field goal attempts in game six

May 9, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the first quarter of game three in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cavaliers star James Harden had more turnovers than made field goals, turning the ball over eight times. Harden would finish the game as the Cavaliers top-scorer, logging 23 points, and spoke to the media after the game.

“We never really kicked it to that second level. And we need to get to that third and fourth level. It was never just a consistent flow at either end of the floor, which is frustrating,” Harden said.

The Cavaliers and Pistons will have one final duel this season, which will be game seven in Detroit on Sunday. Opening tip is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Should the Cavaliers move on, the would face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals, with game one being in New York.