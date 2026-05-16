James Harden Sounds Off on Lack of Cavalier Effort in Game 6 Loss to Pistons

James Harden isn't happy with the way the Cleveland Cavaliers carried themselves in Game 6.

And more specifically, how the team fought.

On Friday, May 15, the Cavaliers played host to the Detroit Pistons from Rocket Arena with a chance to send them packing, up in the series, 3-2. Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, a lack of effort and missed opportunities led them to a crushing defeat, 115-94.

Now, the two sides will play in Detroit for Game 7, which is set for Sunday, May 17.

Following the loss, Harden, who joined the team at this year's trade deadline, spoke to the Cavaliers' lack of effort on the floor on Friday. He was asked if the team came out with the right intensity, with his answer being blunt.

"Nope. Nope, not at all," the veteran said.

Sitting next to him with a somber attitude was counterpart Donovan Mitchell. While the two had their fair share of goods and bads throughout the game, they finished with a combined 41 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, but also turned the ball over 11 times.

As a team, they finished with a measly 39% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, which, compared to Detroit's 52% and 44%, shows that difference in intensity that Harden mentioned. The Pistons also out-rebounded the Cavaliers, out-assisted them, turned the ball over less and recorded more steals and blocks.

"You know, I think we didn't start off the game well," Harden continued. "Still had the lead, and then just throughout the course of the game, we never really kicked to that second level, which is the level we need to get three or four. But we just never really got it to that. We had opportunities with small spurts, but it was never like a consistent flow on both ends of the ball, which is a little frustrating.

"But, you know, you can't do nothing about it. You've got to start focusing and getting our mind for, you know, [the next] game on the road."

Cleveland needed to get the job done on Friday night, because now, coming off a crushing loss, they'll have to travel to Pistons territory to try and find a way to push themselves to the next round of the playoffs.

Throughout the series, the Cavaliers have only won one game on the road, coming in Game 5. They won that contest, 117-113, in overtime.

In the two opening games of the series, back on May 5 and 7, the Cavaliers lost by 10 points in both affairs. Being able to put those losses behind them and rally to three straight wins of their own was a great sign, but returning to a weak effort and missed opportunities in Game 6 has put them in an uncomfortable spot.

In just over 24 hours, Cleveland will have to try and find a way to keep it's head above water and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.