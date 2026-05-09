Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons Game 3 Tonight: Time, Channel, Breakdown

James Harden has been a problem in this series against the Detroit Pistons. After Game 2, he now sits at four games this postseason where he has had more turnovers than made field goals. He has 46 of those games in the playoffs all-time.

Harden committed a late game turnover to hit that mark in the final two minutes of the game when the Cavs were only two possessions from tying the game up. After that turnover, the Cleveland Cavaliers could not get anything going as they lost 107-97 to go down 0-2 in the series.

The only good thing the Cavs have going right now, is that they are going back to Cleveland where they have yet to lose a game.

In Game 2, the issue was not turnovers like it was in the first game. They went the entire third quarter without committing a turnover and brought the game close. It was the fourth quarter collapse and poor shooting night that were the biggest takeaways in this one.

Evan Mobley is somebody who will need a major performance for fans to forget his one rebound game he just had. The only argument to that, was the Pistons worked to force him out of the way giving more rebounds to their guards to take the ball up the court.

Kenny Atkinson took the blame for Harden's bad night. Whether or not this is true, it feels like he is providing these players excuses and they are not trying to resolve them because of that.

Where to watch the Pistons at Cavs game?

Channel: Peacock/NBC

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Pistons: Kevin Huerter is out.

Cavs: Sam Merrill is questionable.

Potential Starting Lineups

Cavs

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Pistons

Cade Cunningham

Ausar Thompson

Duncan Robinson

Tobias Harris

Jalen Duren

Pistons at Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -4.5

O/U: 211.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell over 30 PTS. +172.

Cavaliers 110, Pistons 105: An afternoon game on the weekend has me already questioning things after this team's performances on Sunday afternoons.

Defensively, some of these matchups need work. Jarrett Allen sticking with Jalen Duren all game is the right move. With Tobias Harris, Evan Mobley is right choice, but he can absolutely be better in stopping him.

Ideally, the Cavs have a major blowout win and turn this series around, but they are only favored by a few points. To get themselves out of the hole they dug, they are going to need a really big ladder.

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