Cavaliers Biggest Roster Battle Won't Be for a Starting Spot

The Cavaliers’ acquisition of Peyton Watson has essentially shut down any conversation or chatter surrounding who Cleveland’s 5th starter will be. That means that for the time being, the starting five is as locked in as it’s been in quite some time. That said, the bench isn’t nearly as solidified as of right now.

There are still several rotational openings up for the taking and no shortage of options with which to choose from. With that in mind, let’s discuss what could potentially be the fiercest battle of them all, the conflict taking place for the role of backup point guard.

As of penning this, there are three primary options for this role. All three bring something a bit different to the table and each has their respective strengths and weaknesses. Let’s begin with the most veteran, and in my opinion, most likely option to begin the 2026-27 season.

No. 1: Craig Porter Jr.

The versatile 4th year guard is coming off a 2025-26 campaign in which he posted averages of 4.5 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, and 3.2 Assists while completing roughly 45.0% of his field goals attempts in about 17.9 minutes per game. He remains a sturdy defender, an active rebounder for his size, and a solid playmaker. There is however, a really damning hole in his game. That being the absence of a consistent 3PT shot.

If we were to only examine his percentages, we would walk away feeling as if he were a dependable shot. After all, Porter Jr. is a career 37.7% from distance while completing at least 35.0% in each of his first 3 seasons at the pro level, which includes a 2024-25 campaign that saw him shoot 43.8%. On the surface, that sounds like a reliable shooter. The problem that we have often circled back to however, is the volume.

The Wichita State product has attempted just 1.1 triples per contest up to this point in his career. And while the 1.5 per game he took in 2025-26 was indeed, a career-high, he’s still nowhere near where you’d like him to be in terms of sheer volume. He’s just not aggressive enough in pulling the trigger.

If he’s able to provide a more consistent jumper, it would go a long way towards his chances of being named the permanent option at backup point.

No. 2: Meleek Thomas

After being drafted with the 34th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Meleek Thomas wasted no time in showcasing his immense talent as a shot creator. He dazzled his way through the Summer League festivities and in doing so, endeared himself to the masses in Cleveland.

Thomas would post averages of 27.2 Points, 3.5 Rebound, and 3.8 Assists, while completing roughly 50.0% of his shots, including 43.8% from long distance. He functioned well as facilitator, was active on the glass and made more than a few plays defensively. It was the type of performance that had many dreaming up ways to get him on the court, in a regular capacity in year one.

The Arkansas product is without a doubt, the most skilled on-ball creator of the incumbent options but is genuinely unproven as of right now. That said, it's not crazy to envision him becoming a viable rotation piece during his rookie seasons. Sometimes, all that's needed is an opportunity,

No. 3: Tyrese Proctor

Proctor is the biggest wildcard. He appeared in 50 games during his rookie season, posting averages of 5.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He shot 41.3% from the field and 35.1% from three-point distance. Not what I would call eye-popping numbers, but the underlying skill set was clear.

The Aussie quietly showed some promise operating the pick-and-roll as he produced 0.94 points per possession as a pick-and-roll ball handler, scoring 75 total points when initiating those sets. His comfortability when doing so shouldn't be overlooked.

There were encouraging signs elsewhere too. He finished within the 89th percentile in Ball Screen Navigation and the 80th percentile in Off-Ball Chaser Defense during his rookie campaign.

If the playmaking and defense develops, there's a scenario where Proctor winds up assuming Cleveland's backup point guard responsibilities. Perhaps even this season.