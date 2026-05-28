Cavaliers Hit Early Road Block in the Hope of Signing LeBron James

The Cleveland Cavaliers have hit a speed bump in their quest to land Ohio’s favorite son.

As an unrestricted free agent, LeBron James has a plethora of options, including a return to the Los Angeles Lakers or joining another team, with the Cavs a glaring target where he would almost certainly finish his illustrious playing career.

But while James’ options remain close to his chest, one thing that has been reported is that the NBA’s all-time leading scorer will not be taking a massive pay cut in order to return to Cleveland for a third spell.

On Cleveland radio, senior writer Brian Windhorst said that to his knowledge, James will not join the Cavs if all they can offer him is $3 million.

“People out there, not just Cleveland people, but people saying LeBron could sign with the Warriors or LeBron could sign with the Heat or LeBron could sign with the Cavs. This is not Aaron Rodgers, where you can wait, and then they’ve got $25 million just laying around,” Windhorst said.

“The Cavs today can sign LeBron for $3 million, he made $54 million this year. To my knowledge, LeBron is not prepared to take that type of pay cut.”

Free agency season is loading for @KingJames, but not until after Memorial Day.



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Why LeBron has a pro and a con attached to him in free agency?

If the Cavs were to sign James during the offseason, regardless of his stature, at 41 years-old, he isn’t a long-term fix. However, if Cleveland wants a championship, then build for the future; James is perfect.

First, James would fill a spot that could arguably be the Cavaliers’ biggest weakness, and that is at the small forward position, currently held by Dean Wade as a starter.

Wade struggled in the playoffs to find the right shot and lacked the confidence to take any, as they bowed out in the Eastern Conference Finals to the New York Knicks in a sweep.

Defensively, he was solid, but with James, you have both weapons at your disposal, which instantly benefits Cleveland.

But the Cavs want to be a consistent title contender, and James simply doesn’t fit that narrative. They want to build a roster around Donovan Mitchell again, and the number one priority is keeping him at the helm of the Cavs.

Plus, the Cavaliers are not closer to winning the NBA title than the Lakers currently are, and it’s hard to market $3 million to one of the world’s most iconic basketball stars.

After all the talk, all the build up, and all the excitement, could the bright lights of Hollywood be LeBron’s final spot before retirement? With the cap space they have, the ability to secure his salary and give him more players alongside him and Luka Doncic, perhaps so.