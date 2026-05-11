Cavaliers Could Pursue Giannis Trade This Offseason Pending Outcome of Playoff Run

In the least surprising news of the 2026 NBA season, the Milwaukee Bucks are now open to trade offers on former NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

ESPN's Shams Charania confirms reports that the Bucks are open to moving on from their star player after an awkward season where his future with the team has been discussed quite a lot. When Milwaukee Bucks General Manager Jon Horst was asked about Giannis's future with the Bucks, Horst simply said "Either he will be extended, or he will be traded."

Charania went on to name a few teams that could make a run at the 2021 NBA Finals MVP, including the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs were one of multiple NBA playoff teams who had conversations with Milwaukee about the potential of acquiring Giannis.

Evan Mobley for Giannis?

Oct 26, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) during the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

According to reports from Ramona Shelburne, the Bucks identified the Cavs' Evan Mobley as a potential replacement for Antetokounmpo.

While the trade obviously didn't happen, the Cavaliers are currently fighting for their post-season lives vs the Detroit Pistons where they trail 2-1. The Cavaliers are coming off their first win in the series, and will look to even it up on Monday night at Rocket Arena.

If the Cavaliers are to fall short of their goals again, they will face a lot of questions about their future. One of the questions they often hear is whether their core group of players works well together. Also, who from their current roster will still be on the team come the 2026-27 season, as teams are reportedly eyeing their star guard, Donovan Mitchell.

Is he worth it?

Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks on after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

It's easy to see Giannis's resume and think the Cavs should make this move, but when you dig deeper into the prospects, there are certainly question marks around if he makes sense for the Cavaliers.

His accolades obviously tell the story of an all-time great and future Hall of Famer, but he is coming off his career low in games played in the 2025-26 season, and he has a player option after this upcoming season on his contract. The Cavaliers need to determine if they do indeed go after Giannis. What price are they willing to pay?



The Cavs roster is always being discussed as far as who may be leaving, and who might be coming on, or even in some cases, who might be coming back? While they can't answer these questions until the season ends, it feels as is all chips are on the table as far as the future of the organization.